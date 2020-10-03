HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Saturday, October 3, 2020

Bloggytown

Employees of Florida's unemployment agency are returning to office

Posted By on Sat, Oct 3, 2020 at 12:00 AM

click to enlarge SCREENSHOT VIA GOOGLE MAPS
  • Screenshot via Google Maps
Employees of Florida’s jobs agency who have been working at home will soon have to be back in the office, but there is no word on when other departments will follow suit or when state buildings will fully reopen to the public.

A week after Gov. Ron DeSantis lifted COVID-19 business restrictions, Department of Economic Opportunity employees who have been able to work remotely during the pandemic have been told they will need to transition back into the office, starting Monday.



Louise Mondragon, chief of human resource management for the department, outlined in a memo Thursday the return to “full-time office hours.”

Employees who are in what is known as the senior management service class are expected to return Monday, with other employees shifting back to the office on Oct. 19.

"Employees should discuss their individual circumstances with their direct supervisors," Mondragon said in the memo.

The department, whose numerous duties include overseeing the unemployment system, is an executive agency under the governor’s office.

Fred Piccolo, a spokesman for Gov. Ron DeSantis, said such directions about bringing workers back to offices are up to individual agencies, when asked about plans to reopen state government buildings.
"Our department has received no guidance on office reopenings, and our employees and offices will continue to follow our cautious, science-based plan for reopening as local conditions allow." tweet this
“There is no directive coming from the governor’s office, but each agency is making plans to return to work based on the movement to Phase III,” Piccolo said in an email. “Each office is free to work with employees who are high risk, but the consensus is that returning to work soon is a goal shared by all.”

The state Capitol has been closed to the public since mid-March, with access limited to people who have appointments in offices housed in the building.

Last Friday, as DeSantis expanded his statewide economic-recovery efforts, staff members noted the reopening of the Capitol was expected “sooner rather than later,” with activities expected to pick up after the November elections.

House and Senate staff members will need to be back in November before a post-election organization session that includes seating new lawmakers.

No changes in work arrangements are expected until the end of October at the Department of Financial Services, which is under state Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis.

“The department has a telework agreement in place until the end of October,” Devin Galetta, a Patronis spokesman, said in an email. “It will be revisited again at that time.”

Also, no immediate changes have been announced for people working at home for the Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, which is under Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, the only statewide elected Democrat.

“Our department has received no guidance on office reopenings, and our employees and offices will continue to follow our cautious, science-based plan for reopening as local conditions allow,” Franco Ripple, a spokesman for Fried, said in an email.

Similarly, no changes are planned in the Attorney General’s Office, where spokeswoman Lauren Cassedy noted that on a volunteer basis 25 percent of employees currently can work in the office.

“We will not be reopening any offices to the public until (the Department of Management Services) indicates that state buildings are reopening to the public,” Cassedy said in an email.

Representatives of the Department of Management Services, which oversees state buildings, did not immediately reply to a request for comment on Friday.


_
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

More Blogs »

Speaking of...

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. President Trump tests positive for coronavirus, cancels Sanford rally Read More

  2. Renowned Central Florida chef Josh Oakley leaving 1921 Mount Dora for the Monroe Read More

  3. DeSantis allows Florida evictions and foreclosures order to expire Read More

  4. Soseki, an omakase concept by Taglish chef-owner Mike Collantes, is coming to Winter Park Read More

  5. State of Florida, Deloitte gain win in unemployment lawsuit Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

September 30, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation