Friday, September 25, 2020

Percussionist and Atlantic Center Master Artist Billy Martin announces virtual Community Outreach event in October

Posted By on Fri, Sep 25, 2020 at 6:34 PM

PHOTO COURTESY THE ATLANTIC CENTER FOR THE ARTS
  • Photo courtesy the Atlantic Center for the Arts
Famed percussionist Billy Martin – known for stints with Medeski, Martin & Wood and more experimental solo adventures – is returning to Central Florida's Atlantic Center for the Arts in October to be a Master Artist-in-Residence.

Martin will be joining artist Dora Garcia and playwright/actor Ain Gordon on Oct.11-31 for the 179th iteration of the ACA's Master Artist program.



Martin plans to instruct a lucky group of musicians "on strategies that help develop our own sound vocabulary and how to develop personal ways of composing and/or improvising. We will also work together using visual cues, graphic scores, musical game pieces and listening exercises."

A highlight of every Master Artist residency is the Community Outreach component, which has yielded Orlando unforgettable free performances by the likes of Annie Gosfield and Zeena Parkins. Martin will be doing an outreach event but it's going to be a little different – as with all things this year.

For Martin, the Outreach can't be an in-person affair, but will be a free Zoom community outreach in late October with a presentation by Martin followed by a q&a with attendees.

Billy Martin heads to Zoom for his Community Outreach on Monday, Oct. 26 at 2 p.m. The event is free, but registration is required. Register here.


_
