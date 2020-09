Central Florida 7-Eleven stores will give away free whole pizzas on first Sunday of October

click to enlarge Photos via 7-Eleven/Twitter

On Sunday, Oct. 4, Orlando-area 7-Elevens will give away a free whole pizza to anyone who wants one.In order to take advantage of the deal, you must eat the entire pizza while standing in front of the cashier, never breaking eye contact.BecauseYou know exactly what those places will be like on that Sunday and you have no business being there.Just kidding, of course.7-Eleven is giving away their adequately undercooked pizzas to promote the new 7NOW app — and the deal is only available for delivery or pickup.Even though homeless and low-income people without a smart phone likely won't get a free pizza, first-time customers can use the promo code "SCORE50" for a free $50 delivery credit valid through Nov. 3. So maybe we can get together and hook some people up?Available in classic cheese, pepperoni and "extreme meat," 7-Eleven pizzas are baked fresh when you order by someone who already hadtoo much to do.A rep for 7-Eleven confirmed the news via email, suggesting we "pair your pizza with a side of fruit, green salad, bone-in and boneless wings, or a 6-pack of White Claws."That gives you some idea. Get more info from the company's release and download the app , if you dare.