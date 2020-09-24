HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

Thursday, September 24, 2020

Central Florida 7-Eleven stores will give away free whole pizzas on first Sunday of October

Posted By on Thu, Sep 24, 2020 at 12:24 PM

click to enlarge PHOTOS VIA 7-ELEVEN/TWITTER
  • Photos via 7-Eleven/Twitter
On Sunday, Oct. 4, Orlando-area 7-Elevens will give away a free whole pizza to anyone who wants one.

In order to take advantage of the deal, you must eat the entire pizza while standing in front of the cashier, never breaking eye contact.



Because shame on you! You know exactly what those places will be like on that Sunday and you have no business being there.

Just kidding, of course.

7-Eleven is giving away their adequately undercooked pizzas to promote the new 7NOW app — and the deal is only available for delivery or pickup.

Even though homeless and low-income people without a smart phone likely won't get a free pizza, first-time customers can use the promo code "SCORE50" for a free $50 delivery credit valid through Nov. 3. So maybe we can get together and hook some people up?

Available in classic cheese, pepperoni and "extreme meat," 7-Eleven pizzas are baked fresh when you order by someone who already had way too much to do.

A rep for 7-Eleven confirmed the news via email, suggesting we "pair your pizza with a side of fruit, green salad, bone-in and boneless wings, or a 6-pack of White Claws."

That gives you some idea. Get more info from the company's release and download the app, if you dare.

_
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

