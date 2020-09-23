HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

Wednesday, September 23, 2020

Uber Eats will now pick up your groceries from Orlando Winn-Dixie stores

Posted By on Wed, Sep 23, 2020 at 2:37 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA WINN-DIXIE/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Winn-Dixie/Facebook
Jacksonville-based Southeastern Grocers, which owns Winn-Dixie and Fresco y Más, has partnered with the restaurant delivery app Uber Eats to deliver groceries in the Orlando area, as well as Tampa, Miami and Jacksonville.

While it is certainly a convenient option, especially for those of you who are avoiding grocery stores, know that purchases come with a 10 percent service fee, as well as a separate delivery fee.



“Our customers and communities count on us to adapt quickly to their shifting needs, and right now they need easy and safe access to their groceries more than ever before,” said Adam Kirk, senior vice president of marketing for Southeastern Grocers, in a news release. “Our home state of Florida has been on the front lines of the pandemic — we’re eager to roll out a cutting-edge service to support them both for today and into the future.”
It would appear you no longer need to step foot in a Winn-Dixie. tweet this
The new service is hardly the first grocery delivery option in Orlando, Instacart already offers service from Publix, Aldi and other retailers. But for those of you want to avoid supporting a grocery store that stifles retail wages and emerging environmental laws, among other things, it's a nice option.

As of now, Uber Eats will only deliver from Orlando stores, but plans to expand to nearby locations in the future.


This story originally appeared in our sister paper Creative Loafing Tampa Bay.
Tags:

