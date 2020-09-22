HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, September 22, 2020

The Gist

'RBG' documentary to screen at Enzian this weekend

Posted By on Tue, Sep 22, 2020 at 1:46 PM

click image PHOTO COURTESY THE ENZIAN/FACEBOOK
  • Photo courtesy the Enzian/Facebook
As a tribute to Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the Enzian Theater will be screening the 2018 documentary RBG this weekend.

Ginsburg – who passed away last week – was the subject of Julie Cohen and Betsy West's affectionate and exhaustive cinematic portrait, which our own Cameron Meier lauded as "the documentary she deserves."



"The film is nothing less than a life-defining document of the Supreme Court justice, but it also illuminates the entire gender-equality movement that Ginsberg has championed since the 1960s."

RBG screens at the Enzian in Maitland from Friday-Sunday, Sept. 25-27. Information on timing and ticketing can be found here.

Check out the film and get ready for the fight over appointing her replacement.

_
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

More Blogs »

Related Locations

Speaking of...

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried lashes out on eve of awaited cabinet meeting Read More

  2. Biden's support among Hispanic Florida voters could be stronger, and community leaders are calling for action Read More

  3. 'John Lewis: Good Trouble' coming to Orlando's Dr. Phillips Center Read More

  4. Orlando's Leu Gardens will immerse visitors in a million lights at 'Dazzling Nights' holiday event Read More

  5. Florida Sen. Marco Rubio supports vote on Ginsburg replacement to Supreme Court Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

September 16, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation