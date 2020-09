'RBG' documentary to screen at Enzian this weekend

click image Photo courtesy the Enzian/Facebook

As a tribute to Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the Enzian Theater will be screening the 2018 documentarythis weekend.Ginsburg – who passed away last week – was the subject of Julie Cohen and Betsy West's affectionate and exhaustive cinematic portrait, which our own Cameron Meier lauded as "the documentary she deserves.""The film is nothing less than a life-defining document of the Supreme Court justice, but it also illuminates the entire gender-equality movement that Ginsberg has championed since the 1960s." RBG screens at the Enzian in Maitland from Friday-Sunday, Sept. 25-27. Information on timing and ticketing can be found here Check out the film and get ready for the fight over appointing her replacement.