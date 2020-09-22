'RBG' documentary to screen at Enzian this weekend

As a tribute to Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the Enzian Theater will be screening the 2018 documentary RBG this weekend.
Ginsburg – who passed away last week – was the subject of Julie Cohen and Betsy West's affectionate and exhaustive cinematic portrait, which our own Cameron Meier lauded as "the documentary she deserves."
"The film is nothing less than a life-defining document of the Supreme Court justice, but it also illuminates the entire gender-equality movement that Ginsberg has championed since the 1960s."
