HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Saturday, September 19, 2020

Bloggytown

National cable networks join effort to aid Florida felons voting effort

Posted By on Sat, Sep 19, 2020 at 3:07 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA NATIONAL URBAN LEAGUE
  • Photo via National Urban League
An effort to pay court-ordered costs for felons who have served their time behind bars is getting a $250,000 boost from MTV, VH1 and Comedy Central, the cable networks announced on Friday.

The money will go to a “Fees and Fines” fund created by the Florida Rights Restoration Coalition in response to a controversial state law requiring felons to pay court-ordered “legal financial obligations” to be eligible to vote.



The donation by ViacomCBS, the parent company of the networks, came a week after the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld the 2019 state law, which was aimed at carrying out a 2018 constitutional amendment that restored voting rights to felons “upon completion of all terms of sentence including parole and probation.”
The money will go to a “Fees and Fines” fund created by the Florida Rights Restoration Coalition. tweet this
Voting-rights groups that challenged the law alleged that linking voting rights and finances amounts to an unconstitutional “poll tax.” The Atlanta-based appeals court on Sept. 11 overturned a district judge’s ruling that said the state cannot deny the right to vote to felons who are “genuinely unable to pay” court-ordered debts.

Friday’s announcement by the networks coincided with the first “National Black Voter Day,” ViacomCBS said in a news release. About a third of the state’s 1.4 million convicted felons who are unable to vote are Black, the release said. The $250,000 contribution is “a continuation of the brands’ commitment to increasing voter access and advancing racial justice,” the company said.

“With fees ranging from $200 to $2,000, this donation could mean that more than 1,250 returning citizens could have their fines or fees paid and become eligible to vote in the upcoming election.”

Felons face an Oct. 5 deadline to register to vote in the November presidential election. Lawyers and other advocates have lined up to help but are encountering problems such as incomplete, inaccurate or contradictory records when they try to ascertain how much felons owe and how much they’ve paid.

“The fees and fines that returning citizens are being forced to pay to cast a ballot are a modern-day poll tax that is being used to keep marginalized people from voting —- and it disproportionately affects Black voters,” Brianna Cayo Cotter, senior vice president of social impact for ViacomCBS, said in a prepared statement.

The effort to wipe out felons’ fines and fees has attracted other high-profile aid, including contributions by NBA star LeBron James, former NBA star Michael Jordan and Florida professional sports teams.


_
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

More Blogs »

Speaking of...

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. A Florida bar is banning customers from wearing masks Read More

  2. Florida man misquotes 'A Bug's Life,' after getting booted from Disney World for not wearing a mask Read More

  3. The Orlando Forum to offer Halloween-themed dinner show and 'Tunnel of the Damned' maze in October Read More

  4. Today is National Black Voter Day, a reminder that the registration deadline is looming Read More

  5. Florida considers hiring same firm behind state unemployment website to build Medicaid system Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

September 16, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation