Tuesday, September 15, 2020
Orange County Library System's Melrose Film Festival returns this year, though virtually
Posted
By Matthew Moyer
on Tue, Sep 15, 2020 at 5:42 PM
click image
-
Photo courtesy Melrose/Facebook
The Orange County Library System's Melrose Center is bringing back their annual Melrose Film Festival
starting this Friday, Sept. 18 – though this year the Festival is happening virtually.
The Film Festival will feature 75 films from over 20 countries. Categories in the fest are animated shorts, documentaries, micro shorts, music videos and short films.
The full list of films includes:
Animation Films
Alice in Typhoidland
Candle Lit
Cotton Cloud
El Perro de Piedra
Fred’s Night Out
Joe
Keep It Light
Kenya’s Symphony
March of the Potguins
Mr Indifferent
Oniden
St George and the Dragon
The Lighthouse Man
The Myth Of Haftvad Worm
Documentary Films
El Chácharero
Elementary Dogs
Embers
For Your Memory
Humans@Work | Portrait of a Potter
MAVEN Explores Mars to Understand Radio Interference at Earth
Siberian Powder
Taking Root
The Harvest
Music Videos
2 in a Million
Afterimage
Alien Felines From Beyond The Galaxy
Back to Selo
Buckle Winter
Devotchka “Done With Those Days”
Don’t Play With Little Hearts
Dr. Yen Lo
June & The Jones — In My Head
Mourning Mantra by Baeilou
My Research
Okami
Sadaf
Stars and Rabbit – Any Day in the Park
Short Films
Cheeky Monkey
Crocodile
Die Grossen Fragen Des Lebens
Discovery
Family Tree
Imprint
La Santa
My House
Rude Boys
Sasha & Clark
Saving Jake
Snatch
The Forest of Silence
Till Death Bring Us Together
Turing
W
Micro Short Films
After the Beep
Alien Stalker
Black Blanc Beur
Blobby
Down to Earth
Expedition Under my Bed
Family Views
Horrorscope
Jelly Cars
Modern Times (Too Much)
No Monsters Allowed
On The Beach
Overthinking It
Paul’s Lockdown Daily Timetable
Perception Blind Massage
Spoon
Textures of a Confinement
The Mother
Times
Way Back
Win – Win
Yesterday, I Bought A Bike
Additionally three virtual events this week will serve as preludes to the Film Festival, dealing with some of the fundamentals of filmmaking: Crafting Sound Effects
(Wednesday, Sept. 16), The 12 Principles of Animation in 3D
(Thursday, Sept. 17), Motion Capture Animation
(Thursday, Sept. 17).
The third annual Melrose Film Festival
runs from Friday-Sunday, Sept. 18-27 online. with films available to be watched during the duration of the festival. For more information on screenings and events visit the Melrose Center's Film Festival page here
or on Facebook.
_
Tags: Orange County Library, Melrose Center, Melrose Film Festival, Virtual, Screenings, Events, Image
