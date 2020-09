Old Town announces series of spooky drive-in movies in October to celebrate Halloween

click image Photo courtesy Old Town/Facebook

Starting in early October, Old Town in Kissimmee will be celebrating the Halloween season with some retro entertainment that's been coming back into vogue this year: drive-in movies.Every Sunday night in October, Old Town will be showing a quartet of mostly family-friendly yet spooky – the opening sequence of Wes Craven's meta-slasher filmstill makes us jump – drive-in movies in their big ol' parking lot.The full schedule of the series is as follows:October 4 -October 11 -October 18 -October 25 -With the majority of the usual local Halloween events called off this year, these drive-in movies might just combine social distancing needs with seasonal kicks in a way that will leave everyone happy.Parking will be $10 per vehicle and the films are first-come, first-served with limited capacity available. Follow the Facebook event pages to keep up with the latest details.