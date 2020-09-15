HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, September 15, 2020

The Gist

Old Town announces series of spooky drive-in movies in October to celebrate Halloween

Posted By on Tue, Sep 15, 2020 at 1:53 PM

click image PHOTO COURTESY OLD TOWN/FACEBOOK
  • Photo courtesy Old Town/Facebook
Starting in early October, Old Town in Kissimmee will be celebrating the Halloween season with some retro entertainment that's been coming back into vogue this year: drive-in movies.

Every Sunday night in October, Old Town will be showing a quartet of mostly family-friendly yet spooky – the opening sequence of Wes Craven's meta-slasher film Scream still makes us jump – drive-in movies in their big ol' parking lot.



The full schedule of the series is as follows:

October 4 - Beetlejuice
October 11 - The Nightmare Before Christmas
October 18 - Scream
October 25 - Hocus Pocus

With the majority of the usual local Halloween events called off this year, these drive-in movies might just combine social distancing needs with  seasonal kicks in a way that will leave everyone happy.

Parking will be $10 per vehicle and the films are first-come, first-served with limited capacity available. Follow the Facebook event pages to keep up with the latest details.


_
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

More Blogs »

Related Locations

Speaking of...

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Man dies after falling from Icon Park's Starflyer attraction Read More

  2. Conservative gun-rights activist breaks UCF COVID-19 policy, student protesters assaulted Read More

  3. Animal Kingdom's Disney+ debut might be a sign of more streaming content ahead from Orlando parks Read More

  4. Former governor candidate Andrew Gillum says he is bisexual Read More

  5. New ride technology could finally bring mountain-style coasters to Florida Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

September 9, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation