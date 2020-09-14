HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

Monday, September 14, 2020

Bloggytown

Man dies after falling from Icon Park's Starflyer attraction

Posted By on Mon, Sep 14, 2020 at 11:08 AM

click image PHOTO COURTESY ORLANDO STARFLYER/FACEBOOK
  • Photo courtesy Orlando Starflyer/Facebook
A man died after falling from the I-Drive Starflyer attraction early Monday morning.

Orange County Fire Rescue were called to Icon Park around 8 a.m., where an employee had fallen off the Starflyer during a safety check. The worker was 200 feet up when he fell, reports Fox 35.



The man was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead upon arrival.

Starflyer, the world's tallest swing ride, will be closed indefinitely pending an investigation by OSHA and Orange County Sheriff's Office.



Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

