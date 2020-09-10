HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

Bloggytown

Thursday, September 10, 2020

Bloggytown

Man impersonating police officer pulls over off-duty Orlando cop

Posted By on Thu, Sep 10, 2020 at 3:27 PM

click to enlarge Omar Forde - PHOTO VIA OMAR FORDE/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Omar Forde/Facebook
  • Omar Forde
Here's one for the Florida Man file: Casselberry police say Omar Forde, a security guard, pulled over a speeding vehicle he saw while driving home from work, which turned out to be an off-duty Orlando police officer.

Forde told police he first noticed the BMW pass him along the left lane, before he began following the car. Forde says he saw the vehicle swerving, so he turned on his siren and emergency lights, and the car pulled over.



Forde then used his car's P.A. system to announce, "slow down, you’re going to hurt yourself," before driving away.

At the time of the incident, Forde worked for a company called Criminal Task Force, and that name was on the side of his vehicle. Forde's tactical-vest, which resembles that of a police officer, also bears the title, and his uniform and belt included a badge, taser, handgun and microphone.

According to WKMG, after reprimanding the driver, Forde then pulled back onto the road and took off. Then he noticed the same BMW was now behind him. The driver, an off-duty Orlando police officer, followed Forde and flashed his own lights, pulling Forde over. The officer later said he had initially believed Forde was a fellow officer conducting a traffic stop.

When the real police officer discovered he'd been pulled over by a security guard – and one who also did not have a valid driver license – he arrested Forde. Forde now faces charges of impersonating an officer and driving on a suspended license.

Forde was released from jail on Wednesday after posting a $2,000 bond.

