Airbnb cracks down on Florida 'party houses' in Orange County and statewide

Embattled rental app Airbnb is set to begin a crackdown on 'party house's throughout Florida effective immediately, with Orange County and Lake County properties among the trouble spots targeted.Amid news stories of COVID party ragers around the country over the summer, Airbnb instituted an indefinite, worldwide "party" and event ban and attendance caps at rentals starting in late August.This newest crackdown targets specific listings around the country that have proven problematic for the company, with 40 rentals in Florida alone getting suspended from the Airbnb platform.The properties in question were scattered across Florida, in Alachua, Broward, Duval, Lake, Lee, Manatee, Miami-Dade, Okaloosa, Orange, Palm Beach, St. Johns and Walton.In addition, younger renters are going to be subject to increased scrutiny going forward, as prospective renters under the age of 25 with fewer than three positive Airbnb reviews won’t be allowed to book homes in the immediate vicinity of where they live.Airbnb has taken some severe body blows due to the coronavirus pandemic's huge effects on tourism and travel, and the company has lost approximately $1 billion since the pandemic began.