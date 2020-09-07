HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

Monday, September 7, 2020

IAAPA Expo canceled due to COVID-19 impacts

Posted By on Mon, Sep 7, 2020 at 8:35 AM

click to enlarge IAAPA Expo 2019 - PHOTO BY SETH KUBERSKY
  • Photo by Seth Kubersky
  • IAAPA Expo 2019
In yet another blow to the theme-park and attractions industry locally, this year's IAAPA Expo has been canceled.

IAAPA organizers made the announcement on Friday that the convention, scheduled for November at the Orange County Convention Center, is off for 2020.However, there will be a more stripped-down Virtual Education Conference with presentations and over 20 sessions from the original event from Nov. 16-18.



The Orlando-based International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions puts on the trade show, an absolutely massive annual showcase of the best in new theme-park and attractions technology and trends, with industry attendees from all over the world coming to see the "next big things" in tourist entertainment.

“IAAPA Expo serves as the global marketplace for the attractions industry. We recognize this year there are many challenges facing our members from around the world,” said Hal McEvoy, president and CEO, IAAPA, in a press release. “Together with input from members, exhibitors, the IAAPA Board of Directors and our team, we have decided to cancel this year’s Expo due to the ongoing impacts of COVID-19. The continuing barriers to international and domestic travel coupled with the evolving guidance on mass gatherings, and members’ need to focus on their businesses helped lead to this decision.”

Our Live Active Cultures columnist Seth Kubersky was a faithful IAAPA attendee every year for the psst 13 years, and last year reported back to us with news of (now delayed) new Central Florida rollercoasters like Icebreaker (SeaWorld) and Iron Gwazi (Busch Gardens) and new developments in VR tech and even fair food..

IAAPA organizers hope to return to the Convention Center next year.


