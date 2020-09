After accepting a $100 bet, man learns important lesson about sharks at Florida beach

click to enlarge Image via Jeremy Porter/Facebook

After reportedly accepting a $100 bet to mess with a shark, a man found himself with the animal latched onto his arm at a Florida beach last weekend.A video posted to Facebook on Monday, which has now been widely shared, shows an unidentified man calmly standing around with his right arm firmly wedged in the jaws of a baby nurse shark.According to CBS 12 , the incident occurred at Jensen Beach over the weekend, and the Martin County Fire Department was called to help assist. After about a 20 minute struggle, the shark was reportedly let go after responders poured alcohol on its face. The shark was then released back into the ocean.While mostly docile creatures, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says nurse sharks have actually only been involved in a few human-related bites, and it only happens if they’re provoked.Orlando realtor Jeremy Porter, who filmed the video, told WKMG the man’s buddy bet him $100 that he wouldn’t touch or grab the shark. Well, indeed he touched the shark, and though he is probably now $100 richer, hopefully he learned an important lesson that sharks will indeed bite your dumb ass.