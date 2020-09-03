Thursday, September 3, 2020
SeaWorld Orlando launches program to offer Florida teachers free admission for a year
Posted
By Matthew Moyer
on Thu, Sep 3, 2020 at 2:17 PM
SeaWorld Orlando
is introducing a new Florida Teacher Card pass for active and certified K-12 teachers in Florida to get into the park free for a whole year.
As a thank-you to educators who "play a critical role in shaping the knowledge, understanding, and appreciation of the next generation of global citizens," this new pass will offer Florida teachers complimentary entry into SeaWorld Orlando now through August 31, 2021.
An additional, though more limited, offer open to teachers is that they can purchase up to three guest tickets for $27.99 each through Sept.30.
More information about the registration process to get this pass and eligibility requirements for this offer can be found through SeaWorld here.
