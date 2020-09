Winter Park launches Curbside To-Go Initiative with dedicated pickup zones

click image Photo courtesy City of Winter Park/Facebook

click to enlarge Photo courtesy the City of Winter Park

Curbside To-Go Initiative Map

The City of Winter Park – in partnership with the Winter Park Chamber of Commerce and Park Avenue District – this week launches a new Curbside To-Go Initiative , an effort to encourage socially distanced support of local businesses.Winter Park's Public Works Department has created dedicated street parking zones throughout busier shopping areas for convenient curbside pickup, marking the curbs with teal and white, in hopes of encouraging continued patronage of local restaurants and stores.Some of the shopping areas you'll be finding these new designated pickup zones in Winter Park are: Park Avenue, Hannibal Square, Winter Park Village, Orange Avenue, Aloma Shopping Center and Winter Park Corners. Participating restaurants and retailers will have their own dedicated free parking areas, for a hopefully quick and easy curbside experience on both sides of the transaction.More information can be found here.