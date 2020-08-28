EDC Orlando officially canceled until 2021

EDC promoters optimistically had a ticketing site and Facebook event page up for the November event here in Orlando, but with no lineup announced, it did seem only a matter of time until the event was postponed.View this post on Instagram
State of 2020 Update👁🗨✨ I hope everyone is staying safe & healthy! As you might have imagined after we moved EDC Las Vegas to May 2021, we will be shifting Nocturnal Wonderland, Escape Psycho Circus, EDC Orlando & Dreamstate SoCal to 2021 as well. While this year has been full of ups and downs, it’s something I’ve found a lot of positivity & excitement in. This extra time to plan is going to allow us to make our 2021 events the best we’ve ever had both creatively & logistically. In the meantime, we will of course continue to keep the vibe alive through InsomniacTV with a bunch of new Livestreams & Rave-A-Thons so stay tuned for those announcements. Keep your heads up & let’s continue to look out for one another. I see a bright & amazing future ahead and can’t wait to be with all of you on the dancefloor once again! ❤️
