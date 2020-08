EDC Orlando officially canceled until 2021

click to enlarge Photo by James Dechert for Orlando Weekly

Annual autumnal EDM extravaganza Electric Daisy Carnival has been canceled this year, with organizers hoping to make a return in 2021.EDC creator Pasquale Rotella broke the news on an Instagram post Thursday night, though the announcement has not been cross-posted yet to either the EDC website or Facebook page. EDC promoters optimistically had a ticketing site and Facebook event page up for the November event here in Orlando, but with no lineup announced, it did seem only a matter of time until the event was postponed.All in-person EDC events this year, including EDC Las Vegas, Nocturnal Wonderland, Escape Psycho Circus and Dreamstate SoCal have been moved forward to 2021.Rotella promises a 2021 return, and in the meantime EDC has done a number of livestreams and even a virtual "Rave-A-Thon" in May. So there may yet been some online EDC action for local devotees.