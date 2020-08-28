HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Friday, August 28, 2020

The Heard

EDC Orlando officially canceled until 2021

Posted By on Fri, Aug 28, 2020 at 10:36 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO BY JAMES DECHERT FOR ORLANDO WEEKLY
  • Photo by James Dechert for Orlando Weekly
Annual autumnal EDM extravaganza Electric Daisy Carnival has been canceled this year, with organizers hoping to make a return in 2021.

EDC creator Pasquale Rotella broke the news on an Instagram post Thursday night, though the announcement has not been cross-posted yet to either the EDC website or Facebook page.



View this post on Instagram

State of 2020 Update👁‍🗨✨ I hope everyone is staying safe & healthy! As you might have imagined after we moved EDC Las Vegas to May 2021, we will be shifting Nocturnal Wonderland, Escape Psycho Circus, EDC Orlando & Dreamstate SoCal to 2021 as well. While this year has been full of ups and downs, it’s something I’ve found a lot of positivity & excitement in. This extra time to plan is going to allow us to make our 2021 events the best we’ve ever had both creatively & logistically. In the meantime, we will of course continue to keep the vibe alive through InsomniacTV with a bunch of new Livestreams & Rave-A-Thons so stay tuned for those announcements. Keep your heads up & let’s continue to look out for one another. I see a bright & amazing future ahead and can’t wait to be with all of you on the dancefloor once again! ❤️

A post shared by Pasquale Rotella (@pasqualerotella) on

EDC promoters optimistically had a ticketing site and Facebook event page up for the November event here in Orlando, but with no lineup announced, it did seem only a matter of time until the event was postponed.

All in-person EDC events this year, including EDC Las Vegas, Nocturnal Wonderland, Escape Psycho Circus and Dreamstate SoCal have been moved forward to 2021.

Rotella promises a 2021 return, and in the meantime EDC has done a number of livestreams and even a virtual "Rave-A-Thon" in May. So there may yet been some online EDC action for local devotees.




_
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

  |  

More Blogs »

Speaking of...

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Orlando judge rules against local bars and nightclubs seeking to reopen Read More

  2. Weed edibles finally get the green light from the Florida Department of Health Read More

  3. In big bid for survival, Will's Pub will become an eatery with the help of Swine & Sons Read More

  4. Orlando Taco Week and Orlando Burger Week are back this fall Read More

  5. Local man charged after getting into mask fight with Epcot security guard Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

August 26, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation