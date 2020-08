Metro Diner debuts 'Express' concept here in Orlando

click to enlarge Photo courtesy Metro Diner

Floridian "comfort food with flair" chain Metro Diner has opened their very first " Metro Diner Express " concept right here in Orlando.Operated out of their University Boulevard location, Metro Diner Express offers accelerated dine-in, curbside pickup, delivery, all-day breakfast and customizable menu options for those who are hankering for Metro's fried chicken and waffles a lil' faster.Additionally, Metro Diner Express features more ordering options for dine-in customers via menu boards, smartphone/QR code, or at the register upon entry.“The Metro Diner mantra has always been ‘come as you are, eat what you love,’ and we are offering guests this timely innovation to enhance the experience of dining with us at our Orlando location,” said Metro COO Stan Goodman in a press release.Metro Diner Express is located at 11650 University Blvd. and open from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. daily.