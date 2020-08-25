HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

Tuesday, August 25, 2020

Metro Diner debuts 'Express' concept here in Orlando

Posted By on Tue, Aug 25, 2020 at 11:47 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO COURTESY METRO DINER
  • Photo courtesy Metro Diner
Floridian "comfort food with flair" chain Metro Diner has opened their very first "Metro Diner Express" concept right here in Orlando.

Operated out of their University Boulevard location, Metro Diner Express offers accelerated dine-in, curbside pickup, delivery, all-day breakfast and customizable menu options for those who are hankering for Metro's fried chicken and waffles a lil' faster.



Additionally, Metro Diner Express features more ordering options for dine-in customers via menu boards, smartphone/QR code, or at the register upon entry.

“The Metro Diner mantra has always been ‘come as you are, eat what you love,’ and we are offering guests this timely innovation to enhance the experience of dining with us at our Orlando location,” said Metro COO Stan Goodman in a press release.

Metro Diner Express is located at 11650 University Blvd. and open from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. daily.

click to enlarge PHOTO COURTESY METRO DINER
  • Photo courtesy Metro Diner


Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

