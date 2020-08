Downtown Orlando restaurant Elize closed over the weekend due to the economic impacts of coronavirus

click to enlarge Photo by Rob Bartlett for Orlando Weekly

Downtown Orlando restaurant Elize announced over the weekend that they have closed their doors permanently as of last Saturday night, Aug. 22.A post to the restaurant's Facebook page on that Saturday morning explained that the reasoning came down to the economic impacts of the coronavirus pandemic on restaurants – especially non-chains."Although we recently reopened our doors to an immensely positive response, the large economic impact resulting from the coronavirus pandemic has made it impossible for us to sustain operations," read the Facebook post. "It’s therefore with a heavy heart that we have to announce that tonight Elize is permanently closing its doors. A huge thank you to our staff, guests, suppliers and family for all the support."Elize was opened downtown in the old Rusty Spoon space in 2019 by Michelle Lagerweij, a spin-off from the bustling Elize location in the Netherlands she's started with her sister Anna, offering creative European-inspired plates.food critic Faiyaz Kara raved about Elize in a review back on March 18 , calling Elize's chef Leon Mazairac "one of the city's best new chefs."Another sad reminder to support local restaurants if you have the means. to do so.