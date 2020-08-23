HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

Tip Jar

Email
Print
Share

Sunday, August 23, 2020

Tip Jar

Bento Asian Kitchen + Sushi to open in Lake Nona

Posted By on Sun, Aug 23, 2020 at 4:39 PM

click to enlarge lakenona_rendering_1_.jpg
Bento Asian Kitchen + Sushi announced plans to expand to Lake Nona, in a space that will see mosaic koi fish fish artfully suspended above their tastier plated counterparts below.

It's the seventh Orlando-area outpost for the local chain, a family-owned fast-casual pan-Asian restaurant started in Gainesville 20 years ago.



The 100-seat, 3,000 square-foot restaurant will be located at 12851 Narcoossee Road, across from Lake Nona High School and Valencia College, and near Aldi and the upcoming Chick-Fil-A.

"We recognized Lake Nona as an up-and-coming area of Orlando – home to Medical City, and some of the nation's top hospitals and research institutions," said Bento co-founder Johnny Tung in the announcement. "The area has seen massive growth in the last five years, and we’re proud to be part of that."
click to enlarge pokebowl_darkbackground.jpg
The Lake Nona Bento will offer lots of patio seating to enjoy their wok-seared dishes, fresh-rolled sushi, build-your-own poke bowls and boba tea.

The first Orlando Bento was opened in 2007 in the downtown business district, before expanding to Dr. Phillips, the UCF area, Winter Park, Kissimmee at Margaritaville, and Oviedo.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, much of Bento's operations have been built around to-go and delivery dining, and all of its future locations will heavily featuring pick-up windows for less contact.

Bento's name comes form the namesake Asian lunchbox, and each member of the Taiwanese-American family has a separate but complimentary role. Father Steve and Johnny develop the wok recipes, with Jimmy responsible for sushi and Mama Tung the boba tea. Sister Johanna takes care of hospitality and customer service.

"Although Lake Nona is quickly growing, there are still very few Asian dining options in the area," says Tung. "We've received so many requests from our customers to open here so we're excited to finally be able to call Lake Nona our new home and to contribute to the emerging food scene."

Look for Bento to open in Lake Nona this fall.
click to enlarge lakenona_rendering_b.jpg
_
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

  |  

More Blogs »

Speaking of...

More on Tip Jar

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. With corporate headquarters still closed, 'work from hotel' becomes Florida's next hot remote-office concept Read More

  2. There's no timeline for reopening Florida's bars Read More

  3. New drive-thru Halloween experience coming to Orlando this fall Read More

  4. United Airlines to lay off hundreds of workers at Orlando International Airport Read More

  5. Tropical Storm Laura still headed towards Florida, expected to become a major hurricane within days Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

August 19, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation