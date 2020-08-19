HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

Wednesday, August 19, 2020

Bloggytown

Over 10,000 people have now died of the coronavirus in Florida

Posted By on Wed, Aug 19, 2020 at 3:12 PM

click image PHOTO COURTESY WIKIMEDIA COMMONS
  • Photo courtesy Wikimedia Commons
Florida passed the grim milestone of over 10,000 coronavirus deaths, according to the Florida Department of Health.

Wednesday’s death toll added 174 deaths, bringing the complete total to 10,067.



Additionally, 4,115 new COVID-19 cases were added, which boosts Florida’s total case numbers to 584,047.

Half of all the deaths recorded in Florida have been in the last month alone, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

In Central Florida, Orange County reported 4 new deaths on Wednesday. Osceola County added 1 new coronavirus death; Seminole County added 2 coronavirus deaths; and Lake County reported 2 one-day coronavirus deaths.

Since March, Orange County has had 33.946 cases. Nearby county Osceola has had 10,480 cases, Lake has had 5,756 and Seminole County has had 7,568.

Regardless, with millions of students returning to schools in the coming weeks, Gov. Ron DeSantis continues to push for in-person teaching, but consequences are already coming to fruition. Over 250 Martin County students and 16 staff members have been quarantined since brick-and-mortar classes started less than two weeks ago.



This story originally appeared in our sister paper Creative Loafing Tampa Bay.
Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

