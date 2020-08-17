HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

Monday, August 17, 2020

The Gist

Orlando artist Wanda Raimundi-Ortiz to take part in virtual artist talk for the National Portrait Gallery on Tuesday

Posted By on Mon, Aug 17, 2020 at 7:32 PM

Orlando performance artist and academic (and musician!) Wanda Raimundi-Ortiz is set to take part in a virtual roundtable discussion on Tuesday put on by the Smithsonian's National Portrait Gallery centering on issues of race, femininity and cultural identity in her work and practice.

Host and Portrait Gallery curator Taína Caragol will speak to Raimundi-Ortiz and Genevieve Gaignard about their performance art and photographic work as part of a series of Zoom presentations put on by Portal, the National Portrait Gallery's Scholarly Center. 



"I was commissioned to present the Pietà project at the Smithsonian after it debuted at the Knowles Memorial Chapel at Rollins College in 2017 as part of the NPG Identify: Performance as Portraiture series. I believe that the focus of this talk will be my Reinas performance series," says Raimundi-Ortiz to Orlando Weekly. "My work is being discussed alongside the works of Genevieve Gaignard, since we both address identity as women of color in the U.S. from different perspectives."

'Genevieve Gaignard and Wanda Raimundi-Ortiz in Conversation With Taína Caragol' happens on Tuesday, Aug. 18 at 5 p.m. via Zoom. Registration and access information can be found here.

"I am hoping that my work reaches a variety of audiences, that people learn about my practice, take the time to learn about art that, like mine, may seem unconventional, but has very deep roots and is essential to my ability to navigate life," says Raimundi-Ortiz, when asked what she hopes viewers will take away from the discussion.

"I am especially grateful and honored to be among powerful women of color on this panel as we are on the precipice of magnificent change- I am here for every piece of it."


Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

