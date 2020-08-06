HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, August 6, 2020

The Heard

UCF professor and composer Stella Sung and Opera Orlando receive $10k grant for opera based on a Marjorie Kinnan Rawlings story

Posted By on Thu, Aug 6, 2020 at 11:53 AM

click image PHOTO BY JACQUEPHOTO COURTESY STELLASUNG.COM
  • Photo by Jacquephoto courtesy StellaSung.com
UCF professor Stella Sung and Opera Orlando have been awarded a $10,000 grant from Opera America as a commission to complete an opera based on – in a wonderfully Florida-centric turn – The Secret River, a children's story by author Marjorie Kinnan Rawlings (Cross Creek, The Yearling).

This grant is part of a $100,000 program on the part of Opera America to promote women composers in the world of opera.



Sung – a multifaceted composer, musician, professor of music theory and composition, former Composer-in-Residence for the Orlando Philharmonic, and Director of UCF's Center for Research and Education in Arts, Technology and Entertainment – is already well into composition, with Pulitzer Prize-winning lyricist Mark Campbell handling the libretto.

The Secret River, Rawling's only expressly children's book, was posthumously published in 1955. The often fantastical story, also set in Florida, should be prime for a translation to the stage.

This will be Sung's third opera, following The Red Silk Thread: An Epic Tale of Marco Polo (2013) and The Book Collector (2015).

“To have an opera company willing to produce a new opera is already something of a risk with no guarantees,” Sung told UCF Today in July. “I am so honored to have been commissioned by Opera Orlando to write their first commissioned opera.”

As of this writing, the plan is to hold a piano workshop of the finished opera in January 2021.


_
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

More Blogs »

Speaking of...

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Mayor Dyer tells ABC News he's 'not sure how we bring bars back' until after coronavirus vaccine is developed Read More

  2. New Wendy's in Winter Park offers a year of free breakfast to first 100 cars on Friday Read More

  3. Civil rights attorney suing Disney World and Orange County Sheriff's Office over arrest of great-grandmother with CBD Read More

  4. Battle between state and Florida's largest teachers union intensifies, as school openings near Read More

  5. Orlando’s new Alamo Drafthouse delayed, likely until next year Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

August 5, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation