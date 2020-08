OnePulse Foundation benefit event CommUNITY Rainbow Run moves online for 2020

click image Photo courtesy CommUNITY Rainbow Run/Facebook

The 2018 CommUNITY Rainbow Run

Joining countless concerts, arts events, political debates and plays, this year's CommUNITY Rainbow Run has moved online , due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.The fourth annual benefit for the OnePulse Foundation is still a go, at least, happening in September virtually.Runners can take on the 4.9K miles of the race – a number that is a tribute to the 49 who lost their lives in the Pulse Nightclub shooting – at the time (and place) of their choosing.And on the morning of Sept. 12 at 8 a.m., onePULSE Foundation will air a pre-taped video of the Orlando race route on its Facebook and YouTube pages.“Please know we do not make these decisions lightly — we will always prioritize the health and safety of the public, the Pulse community, and our employees,” said onePULSE Foundation CEO Barbara Poma in a press release.The registration fee is $49. More information on registration and logistics can be found here