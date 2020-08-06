HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, August 6, 2020

Bloggytown

OnePulse Foundation benefit event CommUNITY Rainbow Run moves online for 2020

Posted By on Thu, Aug 6, 2020 at 6:53 PM

click image The 2018 CommUNITY Rainbow Run - PHOTO COURTESY COMMUNITY RAINBOW RUN/FACEBOOK
  • Photo courtesy CommUNITY Rainbow Run/Facebook
  • The 2018 CommUNITY Rainbow Run
Joining countless concerts, arts events, political debates and plays, this year's CommUNITY Rainbow Run has moved online, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The fourth annual benefit for the OnePulse Foundation is still a go, at least, happening in September virtually.



Runners can take on the 4.9K miles of the race – a number that is a tribute to the 49 who lost their lives in the Pulse Nightclub shooting – at the time (and place) of their choosing.

And on the morning of Sept. 12 at 8 a.m., onePULSE Foundation will air a pre-taped video of the Orlando race route on its Facebook and YouTube pages.

“Please know we do not make these decisions lightly — we will always prioritize the health and safety of the public, the Pulse community, and our employees,” said onePULSE Foundation CEO Barbara Poma in a press release.

The registration fee is $49. More information on registration and logistics can be found here.

_
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

More Blogs »

Speaking of...

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. New Wendy's in Winter Park offers a year of free breakfast to first 100 cars on Friday Read More

  2. Mayor Dyer tells ABC News he's 'not sure how we bring bars back' until after coronavirus vaccine is developed Read More

  3. Civil rights attorney suing Disney World and Orange County Sheriff's Office over arrest of great-grandmother with CBD Read More

  4. Battle between state and Florida's largest teachers union intensifies, as school openings near Read More

  5. Orlando’s new Alamo Drafthouse delayed, likely until next year Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

August 5, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation