Tuesday, July 28, 2020

Florida lawyer fundraising to put a Ron 'DeathSantis' billboard outside of the governor's mansion

Posted By on Tue, Jul 28, 2020 at 3:13 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA DANIEL UHLFELDER
  • Photo via Daniel Uhlfelder
As the state’s COVID-19 cases skyrocket, Santa Rosa Beach attorney Daniel Uhlfelder is raising funds for a new “DeathSantis” billboard placed outside of the governor’s mansion.

The new billboard will show a picture of the governor, along with the words: Ron DeathSantis: “Killing Florida with his stupidity.”



Uhlfelder, who previously donned a grim reaper costume to protest Gov. Ron DeSantis’ decision to reopen beaches, recently launched a new fundraising website to help raise the necessary funds.

“Chip in today to help us fund this billboard and remind Floridians who's ultimately responsible for our state being the epicenter of the global pandemic,” says the site. “This will be located in Tallahassee to expose Ron DeSantis and make sure he knows we will not allow him to continue to kill Floridians.”

So far, the site has raised nearly $4,000.
Despite advice from medical experts and even the White House, DeSantis has refused to mandate a statewide mask order.

On Tuesday, Florida recorded a record 186 new coronavirus deaths, the state’s largest daily increase since the beginning of the pandemic. According to the Florida Department of Health, Florida now has 6,240 COVID-19 deaths, and 441,977 cases.


This story originally appeared in our sister paper Creative Loafing Tampa Bay.
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe

