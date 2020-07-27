Tampa protesters planning a 'Wall of Moms' for Trump's upcoming visit on Friday

click to enlarge
Over the past week, a group of Portland mothers banded together
to form a line of protection for peaceful protesters, who were gassed, beaten and detained by federal officers in Army-style camouflage with no identification other than a "Police" label on their outfits, and now a similar “Wall of Moms” is coming to Tampa for an upcoming visit by President Donald Trump.
The group Wall of Moms Tampa plans to join a protest planned for July 31
, when Trump will be in town for a fundraiser, where guests can spend up to $100,000 for direct access to the president. “@TampaWom
will be there, please help us spread the word! #BLM
,” said the group in a recent tweet. We reached out to the group and will update this post if they get back to us.
The protest, which is called “No Trump, No KKK, No Racist USA,”
is organized by Tampa’s Black Collective Movement. “Let’s make sure this day is unforgettable AND unwelcoming,” says the caption for the flier. As of now, no meeting location, or other details are available.
The upcoming protests will also be joined by another support group, Wall of Vets Tampa
. “We support peaceful protests, and people are legally their constitutional and civil rights: we will stand as a shield between them and those who would violate those rights,” reads a statement
from Wall of Vets Tampa.
Since early July, officers with the Department of Homeland Security have made national headlines for patrolling Portland in unmarked vans and detaining people without identifying themselves.
Similar to Portland, Trump has signaled that he’ll send federal troops to occupy other Democrat-run cities like New York City, Chicago
, Kansas City
, Baltimore, Oakland, Philadelphia and Detroit
. While it's unclear if Tampa will be included, Mayor Jane Castor told Creative Loafing Tampa Bay that a federal response to protesters at Trump’s fundraiser would only be appropriate if there was a request from both her office and the Tampa Police Department.
“If the community needs assistance with their violent crime, they should request assistance, not the other way around,” Castor told CL.
Portland’s Wall of Moms first appeared on July 20, with around 30 women and the numbers have only grown in the following days. Bev Barnum, who started the group, told BuzzFeed News
the goal is to keep federal agents from inciting violence with protesters by appearing less threatening. "We wanted to look like we were going to Target, like normal people." Federal agents have since shot tear gas and “non-lethal rounds"
at the Wall of Moms.
On Sunday, President Trump claimed that the "wall of moms" in Portland is a "scam."
"The 'protesters' are actually anarchists who hate our Country,” tweeted
Trump. “The line of innocent 'mothers' were a scam that Lamestream refuses to acknowledge, just like they don't report the violence of these demonstrations!"
Per usual, Trump gave no details or evidence on exactly why he thinks a group of mothers defending protesters is a “scam.”
_
