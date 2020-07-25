CAST YOUR VOTE IN THE BEST OF ORLANDO READERS POLL

The Gist

Saturday, July 25, 2020

The Gist

Coping Lab grand opening in Winter Park on Saturday offers a space to rage or meditate

Posted By on Sat, Jul 25, 2020 at 12:47 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA COPING LAB/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Coping Lab/Facebook
There's a lot to be frustrated about these days, from deeply ingrained societal injustices to a deadly pandemic that surges ever larger daily from within a void of political leadership.

That's why it's good to meditate. Or smash a car into bits. Or you can do both in east Winter Park, starting this Saturday.



"COPING LAB GRAND OPENING!!!!!" reads the announcement, addressing those in need of release. "Book your appointment online !!!!"

If their all-caps exclamation marks of calmness don't draw you in, perhaps Coping Lab's list of soothing services will, which include: a rage room for adults, a kid rager, paint throwing, a sensory room for children, and meditation.
Sometimes you just feel like breaking something in Winter Park. tweet this
For those who just need to break something, customers may come in with their own box of breakables, or the venue will provide guests with plenty of their own objects to smash.

Prices for one or two people range from a 20-minute "Smash Sesh" for $70, which includes 25 glass and ceramic breakables, ten small items and one electronic item, to a 30-minute, $160 all-out "Rager" with 55 glass and ceramic breakables, 25 small items, one electronic, one large item and one large TV, printer or monitors. The items depend on what's in stock.

Their new warehouse location at 2716 Forsyth Road, near Hanging Moss Road at the easternmost point of Winter Park, is better suited to the mayhem we first described back in May, when they opened as Anger Management Rage Room in a retail and service space on L.B. McLeod Road in Orlando.

The Saturday opening celebrations is from 4 to 9 p.m., with appointments available for private gatherings. Coping Lab plans to expand services soon to include VR experiences and more types of group therapy.

Check out their website, copinglab.org, or follow them on Facebook.
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

