Coping Lab grand opening in Winter Park on Saturday offers a space to rage or meditate

There's a lot to be frustrated about these days, from deeply ingrained societal injustices to a deadly pandemic that surges ever larger daily from within a void of political leadership.
That's why it's good to meditate. Or smash a car into bits. Or you can do both in east Winter Park, starting this Saturday.
"COPING LAB GRAND OPENING!!!!!" reads the announcement, addressing those in need of release. "Book your appointment online !!!!"
If their all-caps exclamation marks of calmness don't draw you in, perhaps Coping Lab's list of soothing services will, which include: a rage room for adults, a kid rager, paint throwing, a sensory room for children, and meditation.
For those who just need to break something, customers may come in with their own box of breakables, or the venue will provide guests with plenty of their own objects to smash.
Prices for one or two people range from a 20-minute "Smash Sesh" for $70, which includes 25 glass and ceramic breakables, ten small items and one electronic item, to a 30-minute, $160 all-out "Rager" with 55 glass and ceramic breakables, 25 small items, one electronic, one large item and one large TV, printer or monitors. The items depend on what's in stock.
Their new warehouse location at 2716 Forsyth Road, near Hanging Moss Road at the easternmost point of Winter Park, is better suited to the mayhem we first described back in May, when they opened as Anger Management Rage Room in a retail and service space on L.B. McLeod Road in Orlando.
The Saturday opening celebrations is from 4 to 9 p.m., with appointments available for private gatherings. Coping Lab plans to expand services soon to include VR experiences and more types of group therapy.
We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.