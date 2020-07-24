CAST YOUR VOTE IN THE BEST OF ORLANDO READERS POLL

Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Friday, July 24, 2020

Bloggytown

Orange County strip club discrimination lawsuit revived

Posted By on Fri, Jul 24, 2020 at 3:15 PM

click to enlarge Rachel’s Adult Entertainment and Steakhouse - IMAGE VIA GOOGLE MAPS
  • Image via Google Maps
  • Rachel’s Adult Entertainment and Steakhouse
A state appeals court Friday revived a lawsuit that alleges an Orange County strip club improperly discriminated against two women who were barred from entering the establishment because they were not with a man.

Anita Yanes and Brittney Smith filed the lawsuit accusing Rachel’s Adult Entertainment and Steakhouse of violating Orange County ordinances because it denied them access based on their sex, according to Friday’s ruling by a panel of the 5th District Court of Appeal.



A circuit judge agreed with Rachel’s that the ordinances were “preempted” by a state law known as the Florida Civil Rights Act and dismissed the case.

Yanes and Smith appealed the dismissal. The appeals court Friday did not rule on the validity of the ordinances but overturned the dismissal because it said Rachel’s had failed to properly bring Orange County into the lawsuit as a party. It pointed to a state law that requires counties to be brought in as parties when ordinances are challenged.

“Specifically, the Legislature authorized trial courts to grant declaratory relief in proceedings concerning the validity of a county ordinance — but only if the county was made a party to those proceedings,” said the seven-page ruling, written by Chief Judge Kerry Evander and joined by Judges Richard Orfinger and Brian Lambert.


_
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

More Blogs »

Related Locations

Speaking of...

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Universal Orlando joins Disney in closing face mask 'loophole' for park attendees Read More

  2. Walt Disney World is closing attractions and canceling others, which could benefit Universal Orlando Read More

  3. Orlando-area workers earning minimum wage must work 96 hours a week to afford a one-bedroom apartment, says new study Read More

  4. No, a 'floating cinema' with 'socially distanced boats' is probably not coming to Orlando Read More

  5. Orlando's Teak Neighborhood Grill to feature on an episode of Cooking Channel's 'Food Paradise' Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

July 22, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation