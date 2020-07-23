CAST YOUR VOTE IN THE BEST OF ORLANDO READERS POLL

The Gist

Thursday, July 23, 2020

The Gist

Come Out With Pride organizers give early reveals of what this October's event will look like

Posted By on Thu, Jul 23, 2020 at 3:48 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO BY MEGAN TURNER FOR ORLANDO WEEKLY
  • Photo by Megan Turner for Orlando Weekly
During Come Out With Pride's "A Seat at the Table: A Prideful Perspective" Facebook Live event on Wednesday, organizers confirmed that their Pride celebrations are still on for later this year. And they gave some hints as to what these celebrations will look like in October.

This particular edition of the monthly "A Seat at the Table" webcast was an emotional and affectionate look back at the evolution of Come Out With Pride here in Orlando, with a discussion moderated by Come Out With Pride board member Reggie Warren featuring Gina Duncan (Equality Florida's Director of Transgender Equality), Darren Charles (Walt Disney World performer), David Baker-Hargrove (26Health) and Debbie Simmons (original Come Out With Pride Board member).



Toward the end of the discussion, there were a number of teases and reveals for this year's Come Out With Pride, consisting of a mix of online and physically distanced events to ensure the safety of attendees amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

click image A Seat at the Table: A Prideful Roundtable - SCREEN CAPTURE COURTESY ORLANDO PRIDE/FACEBOOK
  • Screen capture courtesy Orlando Pride/Facebook
  • A Seat at the Table: A Prideful Roundtable
There will be a "Virtual Super Sized Extravaganza" on Oct. 10, with performances by "local and national talent," interviews with local personalities, vendor showcase and "more than a few surprises," promised Entertainment VP Rob Ward.

The Drag Race 5K will still take place, but asynchronously. Participants are invited to run 3.1 miles anywhere they choose in Downtown Orlando at any point in time during Pride Weekend. There will be medals.

Planning is underway to have some in-person social (and socially distanced) events at Pride. A drive-in move night was mentioned as one scenario.

In perhaps the most anticipated news, the Pride parade will still happen, though creatively adjusted for physical distancing necessities. The parade is set to be reimagined as the "largest car caravan parade the city has ever seen." with hundreds of decorated cars traversing a 15-mile route.

Festival VP Clayton Altman explained that the parade route will take in a number of the city's LGBTQ+ landmarks, and with a route that long "there should be no problem socially distancing when coming out to watch" the caravan. The traditional grand marshals will be present and accounted for, and the parade will highlight the Black Lives Matter movement as well.

More details on these events will be released over the next few weeks by the organizers.

Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

