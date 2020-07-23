Come Out With Pride organizers give early reveals of what this October's event will look like

click to enlarge
During Come Out With Pride's "A Seat at the Table: A Prideful Perspective
" Facebook Live event on Wednesday, organizers confirmed that their Pride celebrations are still on for later this year. And they gave some hints as to what these celebrations will look like in October.
This particular edition of the monthly "A Seat at the Table" webcast was an emotional and affectionate look back at the evolution of Come Out With Pride here in Orlando, with a discussion moderated by Come Out With Pride board member Reggie Warren featuring Gina Duncan (Equality Florida's Director of Transgender Equality), Darren Charles (Walt Disney World performer), David Baker-Hargrove (26Health) and Debbie Simmons (original Come Out With Pride Board member).
Toward the end of the discussion, there were a number of teases and reveals for this year's Come Out With Pride, consisting of a mix of online and physically distanced events to ensure the safety of attendees amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
There will be a "Virtual Super Sized Extravaganza" on Oct. 10, with performances by "local and national talent," interviews with local personalities, vendor showcase and "more than a few surprises," promised Entertainment VP Rob Ward.
The Drag Race 5K will still take place, but asynchronously. Participants are invited to run 3.1 miles anywhere they choose in Downtown Orlando at any point in time during Pride Weekend. There will be medals.
Planning is underway to have some in-person social (and socially distanced) events at Pride. A drive-in move night was mentioned as one scenario.
In perhaps the most anticipated news, the Pride parade will still happen, though creatively adjusted for physical distancing necessities. The parade is set to be reimagined as the "largest car caravan parade the city has ever seen." with hundreds of decorated cars traversing a 15-mile route.
Festival VP Clayton Altman explained that the parade route will take in a number of the city's LGBTQ+ landmarks, and with a route that long "there should be no problem socially distancing when coming out to watch" the caravan. The traditional grand marshals will be present and accounted for, and the parade will highlight the Black Lives Matter movement as well.
More details on these events will be released over the next few weeks by the organizers
.
