CAST YOUR VOTE IN THE BEST OF ORLANDO READERS POLL

Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, July 21, 2020

Bloggytown

Florida just recorded more COVID-19 deaths than any other state

Posted By on Tue, Jul 21, 2020 at 2:13 PM

click to enlarge SCREENSHOT VIA FLORIDA DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH
  • Screenshot via Florida Department of Health
Today, Florida recorded more coronavirus deaths than any U.S. state, edging out Texas, which has 25% more people, says the Associated Press.

According to the Florida Department of Health, as of Tuesday, Florida logged 134 new deaths, which is the state’s second highest amount for a 24 hour period. The total number of lives lost statewide to COVID-19 since March 1 is now 5,206. The state’s daily death average for the past week is now 115.



Florida also added 9,440 new positive cases Tuesday. This brings Florida’s total positive cases since the start of the pandemic to 369,834. On top of this, the state witnessed a record-high number of 518 new hospitalizations Tuesday, according to the Florida Department of Health.

Florida’s average rate of new positive tests is now at around 19%, compared to about 10% a month ago, as recorded by Johns Hopkins University. This leaves the state with the fourth highest positivity rate in the U.S., trailing behind Arizona, Nevada and Idaho.
Florida's average rate of new positive tests is now at around 19 percent, compared to about 10 percent a month ago. tweet this
Locally, Central Florida counties surpassed 60,000 total cases. Orange County reported 427 new cases, for 24,011 total; Osceola reported 211 new cases, for 6,479 total; Volusia reported 233, for 5,530 total; and Seminole reported 108 new cases, reaching a total of 5,519.

While Florida case numbers continue to rise, testing irregularity has been recorded across the state due to reporting delays; Numbers recorded each day may not reflect true rates of the past 24 hours. The Florida Department of Health has been found to be emphasizing negative re-tests, meaning the state’s positivity rate may at times be skewed and not indicative of the reach of the virus.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has been met with much criticism and hostility for his refusal to issue a statewide mask mandate despite federal guidelines and scientific evidence, as Florida cases continually surge and break records. Most recently, the governor faced protestors at a Monday press conference, attempting to address DeSantis’ record of deemphasizing Florida positivity and death rates.


This story originally appeared in our sister paper Creative Loafing Tampa Bay.
_
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

More Blogs »

Speaking of...

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Walt Disney World is closing attractions and canceling others, which could benefit Universal Orlando Read More

  2. Following Orlando Magic layoffs, former coach Stan Van Gundy lashes out at team's billionaire owners Read More

  3. Hecklers interrupt Gov. Ron DeSantis at Orlando press conference: 'You're lying to the public!' Read More

  4. Walt Disney World closes face mask loophole at Orlando parks Read More

  5. Orlando-area workers earning minimum wage must work 96 hours a week to afford a one-bedroom apartment, says new study Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

July 15, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation