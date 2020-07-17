CAST YOUR VOTE IN THE BEST OF ORLANDO READERS POLL

Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Friday, July 17, 2020

Bloggytown

Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz featured in HBO's new documentary, 'The Swamp'

Posted By on Fri, Jul 17, 2020 at 1:35 PM

click to enlarge SCREENSHOT VIA HBO/YOUTUBE
  • Screenshot via HBO/YouTube
Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz plays a pivotal role in HBO’s new documentary “The Swamp,” which premieres on the platform Aug. 4.

The documentary looks to peek behind the curtain of Washington politics, exposing the path to power in Congress and the capacity of greed.



The two filmmakers, Daniel DiMauro and Morgan Pehme, best known for “Get Me Roger Stone,” follow Gaetz along with congressman Thomas Massie and Ken Buck, “over the course of a pivotal year in politics, demonstrating the breadth and grip of a system that rewards money-raising above all else, plaguing Congress on both sides of the aisle,” according to a press release.

Colossal events in recent political history run through the documentary, including the Mueller hearing and President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial. The HBO crews were even there when Gaetz was ‘milkshaked’ back in June of 2019.

The HBO crews were even there when Gaetz was 'milkshaked' back in June of 2019. tweet this
More recently Gaetz, made headlines when he declared that the removal of Confederate statues is “cultural genocide.”

"This isn't about slavery or fascism or even race," he said in a Fox News appearance. "There is an attempted cultural genocide going on in America right now, and it calls for patriots to stand up and say, 'This is a great country. It is worthy of our pride and our defense."

But so far, it’s been a turbulent and on brand year for Gaetz. In February, he filed an ethics complaint against Nancy Pelosi for ripping paper. Then in early March, the congressman made light of the coronavirus pandemic by wearing a full gas mask on the House floor. The following April, Gaetz then filed a bill that would deport “illegal aliens” during a national emergency involving a pandemic. And, just last month, he tweeted that he wanted to “hunt antifa.”

This story originally appeared in our sister paper Creative Loafing Tampa Bay.
_
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

More Blogs »

Speaking of...

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. During record unemployment, Florida DEO quietly lays off hundreds of call-center employees Read More

  2. Krispy Kreme celebrates 83rd birthday on Friday with glazed donut giveaways Read More

  3. Abigail Disney slams Walt Disney World reopening, 'incredibly concerned' as Florida sets new coronavirus record Read More

  4. After a delay, Orlando is now home to one of the world's most unique JW Marriott resorts Read More

  5. Florida reports nearly 14,000 new cases of coronavirus statewide and sets a single-day record of 156 deaths Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

July 15, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation