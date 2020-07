Starting next week, Publix will require all customers to wear face masks

click to enlarge Photo via Publix

Publix, where shopping (in a mask) is a pleasure.The Lakeland-based grocer announced today that all stores will require customers to wear face masks beginning July 21.“With the number of coronavirus cases continuing to grow and current CDC guidance indicating face coverings can help slow the spread of COVID-19, we believe requiring face coverings in our stores is another way we can do our part to help protect our communities,” says Publix director of communications Maria Brous in a news release The mask policy does not apply to young children or people with medical conditions who cannot wear a mask. Publix did not say how the company plans to enforce the rule. However, to remind guests of the new mask policy, the company says stores will post signs at all entrances, and will also pipe announcements through the overhead sound system.The new mask rule at Publix follows other major chains like Walmart and Sam's Club, who announced earlier this week that all customers will have to wear a mask starting July 20 . Similar to Walmart's mask policy, the rule will still apply in areas that don't have local mask mandates.On Thursday, Florida recorded its second highest number of new COVID-19 cases in a single day (13,965), as well as 156 deaths, which is a new record.