Thursday, July 16, 2020

Krispy Kreme celebrates 83rd birthday on Friday with glazed donut giveaways

Posted By on Thu, Jul 16, 2020 at 2:22 PM

click image PHOTO COURTESY KRISPY KREME/FACEBOOK
  • Photo courtesy Krispy Kreme/Facebook
National donut chain Krispy Kreme will be celebrating its 83rd birthday this Friday, July 17, and is marking the occasion with a glazed donut deal.

On Friday only, you will get a dozen free glazed donuts with the purchase of any other dozen donuts at full price. This order is good for drive-thru, pick-up and delivery. More information can be found on this BOGO promo here.



Krispy Kreme's dining rooms will only be open for pick-up of previously placed orders on Friday.

Krispy Kreme has drive-thru locations in Winter Park, Millenia and Melbourne, with two Kissimmee locations and one in Daytona Beach.



Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

