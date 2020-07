Krispy Kreme celebrates 83rd birthday on Friday with glazed donut giveaways

click image Photo courtesy Krispy Kreme/Facebook

National donut chain Krispy Kreme will be celebrating its 83rd birthday this Friday, July 17, and is marking the occasion with a glazed donut deal.On Friday only, you will get a dozen free glazed donuts with the purchase of any other dozen donuts at full price. This order is good for drive-thru, pick-up and delivery. More information can be found on this BOGO promo here Krispy Kreme's dining rooms willbe open for pick-up of previously placed orders on Friday.Krispy Kreme has drive-thru locations in Winter Park, Millenia and Melbourne, with two Kissimmee locations and one in Daytona Beach.