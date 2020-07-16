Thursday, July 16, 2020
Krispy Kreme celebrates 83rd birthday on Friday with glazed donut giveaways
Posted
By Matthew Moyer
on Thu, Jul 16, 2020 at 2:22 PM
click image
-
Photo courtesy Krispy Kreme/Facebook
National donut chain Krispy Kreme
will be celebrating its 83rd birthday this Friday, July 17, and is marking the occasion with a glazed donut deal.
On Friday only, you will get a dozen free glazed donuts with the purchase of any other dozen donuts at full price. This order is good for drive-thru, pick-up and delivery. More information can be found on this BOGO promo here
.
Krispy Kreme's dining rooms will only
be open for pick-up of previously placed orders on Friday.
Krispy Kreme has drive-thru locations
in Winter Park, Millenia and Melbourne, with two Kissimmee locations and one in Daytona Beach.
_
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.
Tags: Krispy Kreme, Donuts, Birthday, Chain, Promotion, 83, Friday, BOGO, Free, Image
We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.
Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.
Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.
Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.
Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.