Thursday, July 16, 2020

If you want to vote in the primary – and you really should – the deadline to change your registration is Monday, July 20

Posted By on Thu, Jul 16, 2020 at 10:34 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA ORANGE COUNTY SUPERVISOR OF ELECTIONS OFFICE
Florida residents face a Monday deadline to register to vote in next month’s primary elections.

The Aug. 18 ballots in many areas of the state will include partisan primaries for congressional and legislative seats. Also, voters will cast ballots in local races, many of which are nonpartisan.



Check your voter registration, party affiliation, and races in your district (do it right now!):

“There is a lot of thought out there and misconception that since it is a primary election, only Democrats and Republicans are allowed to vote,” Leon County Supervisor of Elections Mark Earley says. “That is absolutely not true. There are lots of races that are for everybody.”

Voters who want to switch party affiliations also must make the changes by Monday. Statewide voter turnout during the 2018 primary elections was just 27 percent.

