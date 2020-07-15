CAST YOUR VOTE IN THE BEST OF ORLANDO READERS POLL

Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, July 15, 2020

Bloggytown

During record unemployment, Florida DEO quietly lays off hundreds of call-center employees

Posted By on Wed, Jul 15, 2020 at 3:21 PM

click to enlarge SCREENSHOT VIA VANESSA BRITO/INSTAGRAM
  • Screenshot via Vanessa Brito/Instagram
At the start of the pandemic in March, calls to the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity went from 28,000 in one week to 130,000 in the next.

Four months later, on Tuesday, the very DEO workers desperately trying to deliver unemployment relief to Floridians amid the pandemic were notified that they are losing their own jobs.



An email message, sent to contracted call-center employees, blames the layoffs on an "unanticipated lack of continued funding," terminating their contracts and effectively ending DEO operations at the call center. Workers shared the news on social media Tuesday night.

The DEO took action quietly, rather than notify the public that hundreds more Floridians will soon be waiting in the same digital line for benefits, the very system they used to staff. The messages do not say how many call center staffers be let go, but earlier reports said the state had pledged to add up to 2,000 additional DEO employees earlier in the year.
"Please do not contact the DEO directly," says one email to terminated workers. tweet this
"As per my sources, there were about 1000 representatives available to answer phones as of 2 weeks ago. Today, a few hundred were laid off due to lack of funding," wrote Florida Republican political consultant Vanessa Brito on Instagram on Tuesday, along with a screenshot of the layoff email. "Most benefits specialists hired to deal with the increased volume of claims were scheduled to work through September 30th. Today, they were informed that their last day will be July 21st."

In another post on Wednesday, Brito said, "The DEO does not provide adequate training or tools for access to claims, even when representatives urged them to do so. The funding is there despite what the DEO told some of it’s terminated contractors."

"There are now close to 800 more jobless Floridians - thanks to the DEO (again)," she wrote, while including a screenshot of an email telling those laid off: "Please do not contact the DEO directly."
View this post on Instagram

UNEMPLOYMENT UPDATE DEO Contracted Call Center Reps were terminated without warning yesterday. My heart goes out to them as many were still training for their positions and will not be eligible for unemployment benefits. Here is part of my conversation with an employee who was terminated and confirms what I told ABC Action News this morning - the DEO does not provide adequate training or tools for access to claims, even when representatives urged them to do so. The funding is there despite what the DEO told some of it’s terminated contractors. My favorite part of the email message sent to terminated employees is highlighted in yellow. There are now close to 800 more jobless Floridians - thanks to the DEO (again). #2MillionStrong

A post shared by Vanessa Brito (@politicalgrl0318) on

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis — ever eager to kick his own state when it's down — had touted the slight decrease in unemployment claims filed in June, but the agency still takes more than an hour to speak to, as people wait four months or longer to receive benefits.

DeSantis simultaneously slashed $1 billion in services from the state budget. Among his cuts were tens of millions for programs employing people with developmental and intellectual disabilities, efforts to create affordable housing and, apparently, the state's capacity to address its own unemployment-system crisis.

In a cruel twist, had the staffers been private-sector employees being laid off in such large numbers, their employer would likely have had to follow the Florida DEO's Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notifications, or WARN, provisions. That rule requires companies initiating mass layoffs to give workers 60 days' notice to prepare and file for unemployment.

Instead, federal, state and local governments providing public services are not covered by WARN, and these employees were emailed just one week before their last day. Worse, since many employees were new or in training, they will likely be ineligible for unemployment benefits themselves.

The news comes while the U.S. Senate has held up efforts to renew livable unemployment benefits, casting further doubt on the process, a terrifying ambiguity now sadly typical for a state run by Ron DeSantis.

In April, Florida suffered the biggest increase in COVID-related unemployment of any state, with a statewide rate jumping to 14.5 percent by June. Exacerbating the crisis was an online CONNECT system contracted by former governor Rick Scott, which has been called "shameful" by lawmakers and  was designed to fail, leading to one of the lowest unemployment-insurance rates nationwide for employers — and stranding people when they need help most.

In May, DeSantis blamed the state's unresolved unemployment claims on paperwork problems, and escaped a lawsuit attempting to force agency repairs. Orlando attorney John Morgan has offered to sue for damages on behalf of the state over the website, but so far, the best chance job seekers and the newly canned had when encountering a problem was a chance to connect with a human by phone.

"The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity has ended the contracts with AECOM and UDT. At this time, DEO has determined it is best to focus its efforts on the companies who have provided higher skilled and fully trained representatives," said a DEO spokesperson said. "DEO continues to fund more than 3,000 customer service representatives who are available during customer service hours to assist Floridians with their Reemployment Assistance claims."

"Time and time again we’ve received updates about the Department of Economic Opportunity from social media or from directly impacted Floridians versus the agency themselves," wrote Orlando state Rep. Anna Eskamani. "It’s concerning to hear about call center contacts being terminated especially since so many Floridians are still trying to access DEO call agents to provide assistance with their benefits. It’s July, and Floridians are still dealing with a broken system, now with less staff to help."

_
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

  |  

More Blogs »

Speaking of...

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. After a delay, Orlando is now home to one of the world's most unique JW Marriott resorts Read More

  2. Looks like Universal Orlando finally killed off one of its longest-running, least popular shows Read More

  3. Orlando's AdventHealth CEO says peak hospitalization is yet to come, but 'I wouldn't hesitate to go to Disney' Read More

  4. Florida attorney and coronavirus 'Grim Reaper' keeps pushing lawsuit to force Gov. DeSantis into closing beaches Read More

  5. Two NBA players test positive for COVID-19 while inside the 'bubble' at Walt Disney World Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

July 15, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation