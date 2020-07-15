During record unemployment, Florida DEO quietly lays off hundreds of call-center employees

View this post on Instagram

UNEMPLOYMENT UPDATE DEO Contracted Call Center Reps were terminated without warning yesterday. My heart goes out to them as many were still training for their positions and will not be eligible for unemployment benefits. Here is part of my conversation with an employee who was terminated and confirms what I told ABC Action News this morning - the DEO does not provide adequate training or tools for access to claims, even when representatives urged them to do so. The funding is there despite what the DEO told some of it’s terminated contractors. My favorite part of the email message sent to terminated employees is highlighted in yellow. There are now close to 800 more jobless Floridians - thanks to the DEO (again). #2MillionStrong