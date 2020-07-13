After a delay, Orlando is now home to one of the world's most unique JW Marriott resorts

click image
The new JW Marriott Orlando Bonnet Creek Resort and Spa
The company says the luxury flag JW Marriott is reserved for only its strongest markets, and Orlando hosts two of these elite resorts. Less than seven miles from the Grande Lakes JW Marriott Orlando
, the new Bonnet Creek location will offer a dramatically different experience.
The Market Cafe at the JW Marriott Orlando Bonnet Creek
Access to Bonnet Creek requires entering Disney World property, so it should come as no surprise that the resort was planned to become their most family-focused one to date.
It's the first among the JW Marriott group to have "family suites," which were custom-designed for multi-generational groups. They have spa-like bathrooms, larger living areas, and lofted, kid-friendly beds. They feature fantastic views of Disney fireworks, too.
The resort is also home to expanded family activities like a rock-climbing wall, a rooftop 9-hole mini-golf course, and a kids conservatory with daily children's activities. The tropical-themed outdoor pool area has a splash pad and a healthy-food-focused poolside café.
The Kids Activity Center at the JW Marriott Orlando Bonnet Creek
With more of a family-vacation focus, the new hotel will have much smaller event spaces. While Grande Lakes can offer nearly 145,000 square feet of event space, the Bonnet Creek resort will only have a third of that, to accommodate non-business events like weddings and family reunions.
A pre-function lobby at the JW Marriott Orlando Bonnet Creek
For the grown-ups, the hotel has plenty of top-tier dining
and amenities. A ninth-floor rooftop lounge, called "illume," serves sushi and other seafood, Asian tapas and craft cocktails in a contemporary Japanese-inspired setting. It's set up to accent the views into Disney World, making it an ideal but pricey spot to watch the nightly Epcot and Hollywood Studios firework shows — once they return
.
The Lobby Bar at the JW Marriott Orlando Bonnet Creek
UnReserved is a European-inspired food hall that offers all-day dining with a farm-to-table focus and a beer garden with rosé wines and local beer on tap. Sear + Sea is the resort’s signature restaurant, a wood-fire grill steakhouse with private dining and a chef's table experience.
The Lobby Library at the JW Marriott Orlando Bonnet Creek
A 9,920-square-feet luxury spa boasts ten treatment rooms and express pods. Express treatments can be enjoyed in less than 15 minutes, meaning these are the perfect way to end a stressful theme park filled day. Treatments range from high-tech offerings, such as LED Light Therapy, to primitive, such as the organic healing balm and salt stones. Like the rest of the resort, the spa draws inspiration from nature.
The Express Spa Services area at the Spa by JW found within the JW Marriott Orlando Bonnet Creek
While located just feet off one of the busiest interstates in the nation, the resort is situated to take advantage of the untouched natural beauty of its site. Indigenous woods, wicker, reeds, and stone features are found throughout the resort, which is filled with natural light thanks to expansive windows.
An aerial image from late 2019 showing the then still under construction JW Marriott Bonnet Creek Creek Resort & Spa with traffic on nearby I-4 seen in the upper corner of the image.
"The new JW Marriott Orlando Bonnet Creek Resort & Spa will bring a modern, luxurious and wellness-focused setting to our guests in Orlando," said JW Marriott's vice president and global brand leader, Mitzi Gaskins.