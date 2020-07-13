CAST YOUR VOTE IN THE BEST OF ORLANDO READERS POLL

The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Monday, July 13, 2020

The Gist

After a delay, Orlando is now home to one of the world's most unique JW Marriott resorts

Posted By on Mon, Jul 13, 2020 at 4:59 PM

click image One of the rooftop terraces specifically designed for firework viewing - IMAGE VIA MARRIOTT
  • Image via Marriott
  • One of the rooftop terraces specifically designed for firework viewing
The current pandemic has put a damper on Orlando’s tourism industry, but that hasn’t stopped Marriott from pressing forward with their plans for one of the region’s most anticipated new Disney-area hotels.

Originally scheduled to open in March, the JW Marriott Orlando Bonnet Creek Resort & Spa has finally officially opened at the edge of the Epcot Center Drive and Interstate 4 interchange, joining the Wyndham, Hilton, and Waldorf Astoria.
click image The new JW Marriott Orlando Bonnet Creek Resort and Spa - IMAGE VIA BIORECONSTRUCT | TWITTER
  • Image via Bioreconstruct | Twitter
  • The new JW Marriott Orlando Bonnet Creek Resort and Spa
The company says the luxury flag JW Marriott is reserved for only its strongest markets, and Orlando hosts two of these elite resorts. Less than seven miles from the Grande Lakes JW Marriott Orlando, the new Bonnet Creek location will offer a dramatically different experience.
click image The Market Cafe at the JW Marriott Orlando Bonnet Creek - IMAGE VIA MARRIOTT
  • Image via Marriott
  • The Market Cafe at the JW Marriott Orlando Bonnet Creek
Access to Bonnet Creek requires entering Disney World property, so it should come as no surprise that the resort was planned to become their most family-focused one to date.



It's the first among the JW Marriott group to have "family suites," which were custom-designed for multi-generational groups. They have spa-like bathrooms, larger living areas, and lofted, kid-friendly beds. They feature fantastic views of Disney fireworks, too.

The resort is also home to expanded family activities like a rock-climbing wall, a rooftop 9-hole mini-golf course, and a kids conservatory with daily children's activities. The tropical-themed outdoor pool area has a splash pad and a healthy-food-focused poolside café.
click image The Kids Activity Center at the JW Marriott Orlando Bonnet Creek - IMAGE VIA MARRIOTT
  • Image via Marriott
  • The Kids Activity Center at the JW Marriott Orlando Bonnet Creek
With more of a family-vacation focus, the new hotel will have much smaller event spaces. While Grande Lakes can offer nearly 145,000 square feet of event space, the Bonnet Creek resort will only have a third of that, to accommodate non-business events like weddings and family reunions.
click image A pre-function lobby at the JW Marriott Orlando Bonnet Creek - IMAGE VIA MARRIOTT
  • Image via Marriott
  • A pre-function lobby at the JW Marriott Orlando Bonnet Creek
For the grown-ups, the hotel has plenty of top-tier dining and amenities. A ninth-floor rooftop lounge, called "illume," serves sushi and other seafood, Asian tapas and craft cocktails in a contemporary Japanese-inspired setting. It's set up to accent the views into Disney World, making it an ideal but pricey spot to watch the nightly Epcot and Hollywood Studios firework shows — once they return.
click image The Lobby Bar at the JW Marriott Orlando Bonnet Creek - IMAGE VIA MARRIOTT
  • Image via Marriott
  • The Lobby Bar at the JW Marriott Orlando Bonnet Creek
UnReserved is a European-inspired food hall that offers all-day dining with a farm-to-table focus and a beer garden with rosé wines and local beer on tap. Sear + Sea is the resort’s signature restaurant, a wood-fire grill steakhouse with private dining and a chef's table experience.
click image The Lobby Library at the JW Marriott Orlando Bonnet Creek - IMAGE VIA MARRIOTT
  • Image via Marriott
  • The Lobby Library at the JW Marriott Orlando Bonnet Creek
A 9,920-square-feet luxury spa boasts ten treatment rooms and express pods. Express treatments can be enjoyed in less than 15 minutes, meaning these are the perfect way to end a stressful theme park filled day. Treatments range from high-tech offerings, such as LED Light Therapy, to primitive, such as the organic healing balm and salt stones. Like the rest of the resort, the spa draws inspiration from nature.
click image The Express Spa Services area at the Spa by JW found within the JW Marriott Orlando Bonnet Creek - IMAGE VIA MARRIOTT
  • Image via Marriott
  • The Express Spa Services area at the Spa by JW found within the JW Marriott Orlando Bonnet Creek
While located just feet off one of the busiest interstates in the nation, the resort is situated to take advantage of the untouched natural beauty of its site. Indigenous woods, wicker, reeds, and stone features are found throughout the resort, which is filled with natural light thanks to expansive windows. 
click image An aerial image from late 2019 showing the then still under construction JW Marriott Bonnet Creek Creek Resort & Spa with traffic on nearby I-4 seen in the upper corner of the image. - IMAGE VIA BIORECONSTRUCT | TWITTER
  • Image via Bioreconstruct | Twitter
  • An aerial image from late 2019 showing the then still under construction JW Marriott Bonnet Creek Creek Resort & Spa with traffic on nearby I-4 seen in the upper corner of the image.
"The new JW Marriott Orlando Bonnet Creek Resort & Spa will bring a modern, luxurious and wellness-focused setting to our guests in Orlando," said JW Marriott's vice president and global brand leader, Mitzi Gaskins.

The 516-room hotel is open now, and offering specials to get those beds filled. Reservations can be made on their website.


_
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

More Blogs »

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Looks like Universal Orlando finally killed off one of its longest-running, least popular shows Read More

  2. Orlando's AdventHealth CEO says peak hospitalization is yet to come, but 'I wouldn't hesitate to go to Disney' Read More

  3. After Florida sets national coronavirus record, Gov. DeSantis says bar service stays closed Read More

  4. As alligator mating season brings nests across Central Florida, Gatorland reminds you to watch your back Read More

  5. Florida breaks national coronavirus record, with 15,299 new cases announced Sunday Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

July 8, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation