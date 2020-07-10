CAST YOUR VOTE IN THE BEST OF ORLANDO READERS POLL

The Heard

Friday, July 10, 2020

WUCF launches 'Pivoted' podcast to spotlight the challenges local musicians are facing during the pandemic

Posted By on Fri, Jul 10, 2020 at 1:39 AM

click image Sisaundra Lewis - PHOTO COURTESY SISAUNDRA LIVE/FACEBOOK
  • Photo courtesy Sisaundra Live/Facebook
  • Sisaundra Lewis
WUCF on Thursday announced the launch of a new podcast, "Pivoted," that will feature conversations with local musicians as they adjust to the strange and difficult reality of being a working musician during the coronavirus pandemic.

Kendra Weaver is the producer and host of the podcast, and the guest list is a pretty eclectic group of music lifers, including Jeff Rupert, Carol Stein, Benoit Glazer, and Sisaundra Lewis.



Local musicians are in a tough spot right now. Live music is basically over for the foreseeable future, studio recording is a logistical nightmare, music lessons and instruction are transitioning to the virtual realm … there will certainly be a lot of ground to cover in these conversations.

WUCF has already posted up two episodes of "Pivoted" online with Carol Stein and Jeff Rupert for immediate listening, and a new episode will be made available every Thursday running for the next six weeks.


_
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

