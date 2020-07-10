CAST YOUR VOTE IN THE BEST OF ORLANDO READERS POLL

The Heard

Friday, July 10, 2020

The Heard

Metallica awards $100,000 to Valencia College through their Metallica Scholars initiative

Posted By on Fri, Jul 10, 2020 at 12:28 PM

click image PHOTO COURTESY METALLICA/FACEBOOK
  • Photo courtesy Metallica/Facebook
Thrash metal godfathers Metallica have awarded $100,000 to Valencia College as part of their Metallica Scholars initiative. And yes, every bit of that sentence is amazingly true.

We know what you're thinking, and no, this is not a music education grant. The Metallica Scholars workforce education initiative started in 2018 through Metallica's nonprofit foundation All Within My Hands to give deserving students financial assistance in pursuing technical education and trade programs. Heavy machinery, meet heavy metal, in other words.



This year, the program expanded to include funds disbursed to 15 schools all around the country.

In partnership with the American Association of Community Colleges, Metallica Scholars has a solid track record thus far. More than 700 Metallica Scholars have completed their respective programs and certification tracks so far, with a nearly 95 percent job placement rate.

Metallica frontman James Hetfield summed up the goals of this initiative very directly:
The fact that you’re working, trying to work, trying to find the path that works best for you – that should be the ultimate goal and most respected thing. So, putting the options out there for people: trade schools, community colleges, even [helping provide] gas money to get to and from school – there are many things you can help with.

Locally, this financial gift will go toward scholarships for around 25  students, "providing them with short-term training in construction trade," in particular heavy equipment and welding, according to the Orlando Sentinel.

It's been a busy week on the Metallica nonprofit front, as All Within My Hands also awarded $295,000 to a number of organizations involved in coronavirus relief work, including MusiCares, Live Nation’s Crew Nation and the Bartender Emergency Assistance Program. Never a bad word about the Lulu album out of our mouths again …

_
_

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

