Orlando director Jeremy Seghers to present 'The Bacchae' as drive-in theater

Jeremy Seghers , drive-in theater is coming to Central Florida.

Seghers is no stranger to staging theater in unconventional settings and spaces. He has staged Equus in a barn, Dracula in a taxidermy shop, and his own Three Stories at Timucua Arts Foundation, with each act of the play taking place on a different floor.

Aug. 13-16 at Osceola Arts on

East Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway in Kissimmee. Email for ticketing information here







Drive-in is increasingly the medium of choice for those who want to balance a love for the arts with social distancing caution. You've got drive-in movies, drive-in concerts and now, courtesy of Osceola Arts and local stage directorIn August, Seghers will stage an outdoor production of Euripides' famed tragedy, and the audience will remain in their cars the whole time for an extra layer of safety.was groundbreaking in its time, a masterwork of the Greek tragedian Euripides, courting controversy thenand nowwith its themes of power, faith, revenge and a kingdom at the breaking point. Not to mention the inevitably wrenching and bloody climax (it is a tragedy, after all).Seghers is no stranger to staging theater in unconventional settings and spaces. He seems to thrive on taking theater out of the theater. Seghers has stagedruns