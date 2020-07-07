Tuesday, July 7, 2020
Orlando metal stars Trivium to play full-on livestream concert from Full Sail on Friday
By Matthew Moyer
Photo courtesy Trivium/Facbook
Orlando metal stars Trivium
are set to play their first local concert this Friday since they released their new album, What the Dead Men Say
, on Roadrunner Records way back in April.
And though it can't be a show with an audience, the band is planning to go all-out, "100% live" with
full production and a new stage setup for a livestreamed show from Full Sail University.
Trivium and Full Sail are longstanding creative partners. The band recorded What the Dead Men Say at Full Sail
, an album that Kerrang! called
a "showcase of contemporary metal," and that Louder enthused had "no cheese, just heavy f**king metal."
In the months since the album's release in April, Trivium have been keeping in touch with fans via their Twitch channel, with Heafy a particularly dedicated streamer on Twitch.
When Orlando Weekly spoke to Heafy in April, he characterized the livestreaming as a back-and-forth between the band and fans: "I need to be streaming our music and playing our music for people just as much as people need to be hearing music. And if I weren't able to do that right now, while I'm not able to play shows, I don't know ... I would lose my mind a little bit."
Opening the show – it looks as though Trivium is going all out to approximate a full concert experience – will be Sylosis and hosting duties will be taken on by music journalist and "Mosh Talks" host Beez.
"Trivium Presents: A Light or A Distant Mirror, A Global Livestream Concert Experience" happens on Friday, July 10, at 4 p.m. Tickets are $9 and can be purchased here. Follow the Facebook event page for more information, but the show will be broadcast on live.trivium.org.
A portion of the proceeds from the show will go towards the music therapy program at Orlando Health Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children.
