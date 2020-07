Orlando metal stars Trivium to play full-on livestream concert from Full Sail on Friday

click image Photo courtesy Trivium/Facbook

In the months since the album's release in April, Trivium have been keeping in touch with fans via their Twitch channel, with Heafy a particularly dedicated streamer on Twitch.







When Orlando Weekly spoke to Heafy in April, he characterized the livestreaming as a back-and-forth between the band and fans: "

I need to be streaming our music and playing our music for people just as much as people need to be hearing music. And if I weren't able to do that right now, while I'm not able to play shows, I don't know ... I would lose my mind a little bit."





– it looks as though Trivium is going all out to approximate a full concert experience – will be Sylosis and hosting duties will be taken on by music journalist and "Mosh Talks" host Beez . Opening the show



happens on Friday, July 10, at 4 p.m. Tickets are $9 and can be purchased here . Follow the Facebook event page for more information, but the show will be broadcast on live.trivium.org .



A portion of the proceeds from the show will go towards the music therapy program at Orlando Health Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children. "Trivium Presents: A Light or A Distant Mirror, A Global Livestream Concert Experience"

Orlando metal stars Trivium are set to play their first local concert this Friday since they released their new album,, on Roadrunner Records way back in April.And though it can't be a show with an audience, the band is planning to go all-out, "full production and a new stage setup for a livestreamed show from Full Sail University.Trivium and Full Sail are longstanding creative partners. The band recorded at Full Sail , an album that Kerrang! called a "