Tarpon Springs' Leepa-Rattner Museum of Art hosts free Zoom happy hours to learn cocktail making

Now that the bars aren't allowed to serve booze to patrons in person, learning how to make your favorite cocktails at home is suddenly more important than ever. Enter the Leepa-Rattner Museum of Art's Tuesday night Zoom happy hour series. In each iteration, Museum Director Teresa Wilkins and beau Nick teach you how to make a cocktail (or a series of related cocktails) while talking about the history of the drinks.
“The reason I really like cocktails is because there's a real history there," Wilkins told Creative Loafing Tampa Bay. “There are so many fun, interesting things to unpack when we’re learning about cocktails.”
Since joining these happy hours in April, I've mastered the Old Fashioned, the Whiskey Sour and the Margarita—three of my favorite cocktails. And since it doesn't look like it'll be safe to gather in large numbers for a while yet, Leepa-Rattner Museum of Art recently extended the series through the end of the year.
The happy hours are completely free to attend, but the museum is always accepting donations so they can continue doing fun, free programs like this.
LRMA Virtual Happy HoursEvery Tuesday through December 20205:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. leeparattner.org
- July 7: Movie Cocktails
- July 14: Literary Cocktails
- July 21: Broadway-Inspired Cocktails
- July 28: Travel-Inspired Cocktails
- Aug. 4: National Park-Inspired Cocktails
