CAST YOUR VOTE IN THE BEST OF ORLANDO READERS POLL

Tip Jar

Email
Print
Share

Sunday, July 5, 2020

Tip Jar

Tarpon Springs' Leepa-Rattner Museum of Art hosts free Zoom happy hours to learn cocktail making

Posted By on Sun, Jul 5, 2020 at 11:03 AM

click to enlarge Whiskey Sour, and you have a glass like this - PHOTO VIA ADOBE STOCK
  • Photo via Adobe Stock
  • Whiskey Sour, and you have a glass like this

Now that the bars aren't allowed to serve booze to patrons in person, learning how to make your favorite cocktails at home is suddenly more important than ever. Enter the Leepa-Rattner Museum of Art's Tuesday night Zoom happy hour series. In each iteration, Museum Director Teresa Wilkins and beau Nick teach you how to make a cocktail (or a series of related cocktails) while talking about the history of the drinks.

“The reason I really like cocktails is because there's a real history there," Wilkins told Creative Loafing Tampa Bay. “There are so many fun, interesting things to unpack when we’re learning about cocktails.”

Since joining these happy hours in April, I've mastered the Old Fashioned, the Whiskey Sour and the Margarita—three of my favorite cocktails. And since it doesn't look like it'll be safe to gather in large numbers for a while yet, Leepa-Rattner Museum of Art recently extended the series through the end of the year.

The happy hours are completely free to attend, but the museum is always accepting donations so they can continue doing fun, free programs like this.

LRMA Virtual Happy Hours
Every Tuesday through December 2020
5:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. leeparattner.org
  • July 7: Movie Cocktails
  • July 14: Literary Cocktails
  • July 21: Broadway-Inspired Cocktails
  • July 28: Travel-Inspired Cocktails
  • Aug. 4: National Park-Inspired Cocktails

This story originally appeared in our sister paper Creative Loafing Tampa Bay.
_
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

More Blogs »

Speaking of...

More on Tip Jar

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. On same day as new record for COVID-19 cases, Sen. Rick Scott tells Fox News that Florida doesn’t need a statewide mask order Read More

  2. Another record-high day for coronavirus in Florida, as cases jump more than 11,400 on Friday Read More

  3. On July 4, a day of Black Lives Matter protests planned at Lake Eola Park Read More

  4. Blaux Portable AC reviews discuss everything in detail Read More

  5. Workers at over 20 Central Florida Publix stores test positive for coronavirus Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

July 1, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation