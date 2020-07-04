Another record-high day for coronavirus in Florida, as cases jump more than 11,400 on Friday

click to enlarge Coronavirus image via the CDC

Another day, another record-high rate of new coronavirus cases in Florida, which officially added 11,458 more people who tested positive for the virus on Friday.

That brings the state's total to 190,052, and it's the third consecutive day of reporting more than 9,000 new cases. There have been 15,735 hospitalizations statewide, with 3,803 who have died.

According to the Florida Department of Health's dashboard, Orange County set a new record on Friday, as well, with Saturday's report tallying 1,166 new same-day cases, for a total of 13,262 cases since the pandemic began. 482 people have been hospitalized in Orange County, and 59 have died.

Seminole County has had 3,205 cases and 20 deaths, while Osceola County has had 2,781 cases with 26 deaths, and Volusia has had 2,604 cases with 58 deaths.

While the new same-day record number of cases was accumulating on Friday, ten Florida Democratic legislators sent a letter demanding Gov. Ron DeSantis issue a statewide mask mandate. So far, DeSantis has chosen not to issue any such order.