Thursday, July 2, 2020

Workers at over 20 Central Florida Publix stores test positive for coronavirus

Posted By on Thu, Jul 2, 2020 at 1:33 PM

Employees at more than 20 of Central Florida area Publix stores have tested positive for COVID-19. The list of stores was released Wednesday with more stores added through Thursday.

The impacted stores will not be closed for extra cleaning, and employees who tested positive for coronavirus  and those they came into close contact with  have been sent home to self-quarantine with paid leave, according to statements from Publix.



There is the list of stores as of this writing, according to lists released from the Orlando Sentinel, WESH 2, the West Volusia Beacon and the Daytona Beach News-Journal:

2300 S. Chickasaw Trail, Orlando
409 S. Chickasaw Trail, Orlando
12231 E. Colonial Drive, Orlando
741 S. Orlando Ave., Winter Park
440 N. Orlando Ave., Winter Park
951 N. State Road 434, Altamonte Springs
2381 W. State Road 434, Longwood
7880 Winter Garden Vineland Road, Windermere
1720 E. Silver Star Road, Ocoee
8863 W. Colonial Drive, Ocoee
1160 E. State Road 434, Winter Springs
15502 Stoneybrook West Parkway, Winter Garden
2840 David Walker Drive, Eustis
24420 State Road 44, Eustis
18955 U.S. Highway 441, Mount Dora
1951 S. Narcoossee Road, Saint Cloud
3372 Canoe Creek Road, Saint Cloud
2431 S. Woodland Blvd., DeLand
605 Courtland Blvd., Deltona
2783 Elkcam Blvd., Deltona
709 E. 3rd Ave., New Smyrna Beach
2556 Enterprise Road, Orange City
2400 S. Ridgewood Ave., South Daytona
2925 Traverse Trail, The Villages

"I got an email telling us that someone who works at our store has the virus, but they won't tell us which department," an employee who works at one of the impacted stores told Orlando Weekly, on condition of anonymity. "I don't personally feel safe about this at all. Our breakroom usually has too many people in a small room, and no one is wearing a mask. Same with the stockroom. Not to mention the many customers who get too close and often aren't wearing masks. Management wouldn't even let all store employees wear masks for way too long. This news is alarming and I feel Publix is not doing nearly enough about it. They only care about profits."

Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

