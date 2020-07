Dr. Phillips Charities to award $1 million in grants to local nonprofit groups engaged in coronavirus relief work

click image Photo courtesy Dr. Phillips Charities/Facebook

Dr. Phillips Charities Headquarters

“Many of our neighbors have been affected by the coronavirus, either from physical or economic effects, in ways not encountered before,” said Ken Robinson, President and CEO of Dr. Phillips Charities, in a press statement. “During this next grant cycle, Dr. Phillips will focus specifically on community building through operational support for qualified nonprofit organizations and the people they serve as they recover from the impact of COVID-19.”

ngaging, sustainable science programs and opportunities that help build essential skills and inspire current and future generations to pursue important STEM careers.”

The Orlando philanthropic organization Dr. Phillips Charities announced on Wednesday that it will be making available $1 million in grants to nonprofit organizations in Orange and Osceola County engaged in local coronavirus relief efforts and projects.The deadline for organizations to apply is Friday, July 31. Information on applying for these grants can be found here Just last week, Dr. Phillips Charities gave the Orlando Science Center its Dr. Phillips Leadership Award and a $250,000 donationfor developing "e