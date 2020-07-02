Thursday, July 2, 2020
Busch Gardens Tampa Bay opens socially distanced version of their Serengeti Safari tour
By Colin Wolf
on Thu, Jul 2, 2020 at 4:37 PM
Photo courtesy Busch Gardens Tampa Bay/Facebook
One of the more popular animal encounters is back at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay.
On July 2, the theme park announced that Serengeti Safari is once again giving 30-minute tours on the back of open-air trucks, but with a few new safety measures.
The $29.99 upcharge that allows guests to see zebras, giraffes and other exotic animals up close in the park’s 65-acre Serengeti Plain, will now be limited to just two groups at a time, and the trucks will be divided with designated spaces to keep each group physically separate from each other. Like the rest of the park, guests will need to wear masks.
Regular theme park admission is required.
Busch Gardens reopened on June 11, after initially closing on March 16
, due to the coronavirus pandemic. The park has since put in place new social distancing rules, including increased cleaning measures, reservations, and mandatory temperature screening for all guests and employees.
On Thursday, Florida once again broke its own single say record
for new COVID-19 cases, adding 10,109 positive cases, 67 new deaths and 325 hospitalizations.
