Wednesday, July 1, 2020

On July 4, a day of Black Lives Matter protests planned at Lake Eola Park

Posted By on Wed, Jul 1, 2020 at 3:48 PM

  Photo by Matthew Keller Lehman for Orlando Weekly

Local activist groups and grassroots organizations are joining together for a Blackout and Black Lives Matter protest on the afternoon of July 4 at Lake Eola Park, with a block party set to to follow the event. A much better use of the park than for fireworks, we'd have to say.

An Instagram post announcing the rally courtesy of the tireless Orlando Dream Defenders bore the very appropriate slogan "Come be a part of history in the making instead of celebrating a facade."

click to enlarge 105952550_723173708224835_3164677442792655993_o.jpg
 
The coalition of groups involved includes the Dream Defenders, Let Your Voice Be Heard Inc., and Orlando Freedom Fighters, all involved in previous anti-racism and Black Lives Matter protests that happened throughout Orlando in June.

"Blackout" references a movement for Black communities and allies to exercise their economic power as a means of protest. On a Blackout Day, participants are urged to not spend any money at stores or online, and if they do, for the recipient of their money to be a Black-owned business. The next official Blackout Day is Tuesday, July. 7.

The Blackout Movement Day July 4 rally takes place this Saturday at Lake Eola Park starting at 3 p.m. Visit the Facebook event page for more information closer to the event day.

Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

