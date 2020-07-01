On July 4, a day of Black Lives Matter protests planned at Lake Eola Park

Local activist groups and grassroots organizations are joining together for a Blackout and Black Lives Matter protest on the afternoon of July 4 at Lake Eola Park, with a block party set to to follow the event. A much better use of the park than for fireworks, we'd have to say.
An Instagram post announcing the rally courtesy of the tireless Orlando Dream Defenders bore the very appropriate slogan "Come be a part of history in the making instead of celebrating a facade."
"Blackout" references a movement for Black communities and allies to exercise their economic power as a means of protest. On a Blackout Day, participants are urged to not spend any money at stores or online, and if they do, for the recipient of their money to be a Black-owned business. The next official Blackout Day is Tuesday, July. 7.
The Blackout Movement Day July 4 rally takes place this Saturday at Lake Eola Park starting at 3 p.m. Visit the Facebook event page for more information closer to the event day._
We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.
Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.
Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.
Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.
Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.
Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.