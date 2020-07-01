CAST YOUR VOTE IN THE BEST OF ORLANDO READERS POLL

Wednesday, July 1, 2020

Gov. DeSantis extends statewide eviction and foreclosure moratorium mere hours before it expires

Posted By on Wed, Jul 1, 2020 at 10:35 AM

click image PHOTO COURTESY GOV. RON DESANTIS/FACEBOOK
  • Photo courtesy Gov. Ron DeSantis/Facebook
In a totally normal and not at all capricious way of governing that is surely not borderline cruel to his constituents, Gov. DeSantis extended the statewide moratorium on eviction and foreclosures on Tuesday night mere hours before it was set to expire at midnight, July 1.

Though waiting until the last second for such an important measure that would prevent many Florida residents from being evicted from their homes might seem a little tone-deaf or excessive in the midst of exploding coronavirus numbers statewide, a reopening strategy that is not working out as planned, a broken unemployment system, and all of it right before a holiday that's supposed to mark everything that's great about America, maybe he has a good excuse?



Maybe DeSantis got caught up in the thrill of the cat-and-mouse game that was dodging reporters' questions on Tuesday about whether he would extend the moratorium? Maybe the parental-consent abortion bill that he quietly signed on Tuesday without any public comment took up all of his attention? Or possibly he got too engrossed in gutting the Complete Florida Plus program of virtual learning resources and services?

This executive order is set to expire in one month, on Aug. 1. In Orange County, there are currently almost 200 eviction petitions filed with the Clerk of the Court.

Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe

