The Gist

Wednesday, June 24, 2020

Florida Film Festival is back on and set for August

Posted By on Wed, Jun 24, 2020 at 4:00 PM

PHOTO COURTESY FLORIDA FILM FESTIVAL/FACEBOOK
  • Photo courtesy Florida Film Festival/Facebook

The Florida Film Festival is back on this year, with rescheduled August dates announced on Wednesday, and looks like Maitland's Enzian Theater is set to be the sole host theater for all of this year's FFF film screenings and events.

The full Festival schedule and programming (including venue details) will be released on Wednesday, July 15. FFF organizers are also exploring virtual options for screenings as of this writing.

FFF, now in its 29th year, was originally set for April and then postponed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. But with Enzian Theater, FFF  headquarters, having reopened on June 12 at 50 percent capacity, the festival is back on track fingers crossed and happening Aug. 7-20.

The Florida Film Festival has the distinction of being the only qualifying festival in Florida for the Oscars in all the short film categories: Live Action, Animation, and Documentary.

“We are excited to announce that we have been able to retain over 90% of the original festival lineup. In addition, we are also able to bring in some outstanding new films that were previously unavailable in April,” says Programming Director Matthew Curtis.

_
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

