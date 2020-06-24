Florida Film Festival is back on and set for August

The Florida Film Festival is back on this year, with rescheduled August dates announced on Wednesday, and looks like Maitland's Enzian Theater is set to be the sole host theater for all of this year's FFF film screenings and events.
The full Festival schedule and programming (including venue details) will be released on Wednesday, July 15. FFF organizers are also exploring virtual options for screenings as of this writing.FFF, now in its 29th year, was originally set for April and then postponed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. But with Enzian Theater, FFF headquarters, having reopened on June 12 at 50 percent capacity, the festival is back on track – fingers crossed – and happening Aug. 7-20.
