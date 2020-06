Enchanted Fairy Doors exhibit returns to Leu Gardens in August

click to enlarge Photo courtesy Leu Gardens

Since we are quite frankly desperate for some whimsy and wonder right now, we're happy to see that the Enchanted Fairy Doors are returning to Harry P. Leu Gardens this summer.For the last few years, we're told that actual mystical fairies have been making Leu Gardens their summer home, and since every home has a door, the gardens will be dotted with unique little fairy-scale doors starting in August.Visitors are invited to search for the new tenants scattered throughout the Gardens, and will be provided with a map that includes the stories of the various fairies living behind these doors.The Enchanted Fairy Doors will be at Harry P. Leu Gardens from Aug. 1-Oct. 31 of this year. More information on Leu Gardens' hours of operation can be found here Daytime admission, which includes the Fairy Door exhibit, is $10 per adult, $5 per child, and children aged 3 and under get in free.