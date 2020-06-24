CAST YOUR VOTE IN THE BEST OF ORLANDO READERS POLL

The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, June 24, 2020

The Gist

Enchanted Fairy Doors exhibit returns to Leu Gardens in August

Posted By on Wed, Jun 24, 2020 at 4:17 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO COURTESY LEU GARDENS
  • Photo courtesy Leu Gardens
Since we are quite frankly desperate for some whimsy and wonder right now, we're happy to see that the Enchanted Fairy Doors are returning to Harry P. Leu Gardens this summer.

For the last few years, we're told that actual mystical fairies have been making Leu Gardens their summer home, and since every home has a door, the gardens will be dotted with unique little fairy-scale doors starting in August.



Visitors are invited to search for the new tenants scattered throughout the Gardens, and will be provided with a map that includes the stories of the various fairies living behind these doors.

click to enlarge PHOTO COURTESY LEU GARDENS
  • Photo courtesy Leu Gardens

The Enchanted Fairy Doors will be at Harry P. Leu Gardens from Aug. 1-Oct. 31 of this year. More information on Leu Gardens' hours of operation can be found here.

Daytime admission, which includes the Fairy Door exhibit, is $10 per adult, $5 per child, and children aged 3 and under get in free.

_
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

More Blogs »

Related Locations

Speaking of...

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Dense Saharan dust plume to reach Florida this week, impacting hurricane season Read More

  2. SeaWorld's largest shareholder may be pushing the company into bankruptcy Read More

  3. Video shows angry Florida man trying to fight his way into a Walmart after refusing to wear a face mask Read More

  4. Seminole County Tax Collector Joel Greenberg indicted on federal charges involving stalking Read More

  5. I-4 is about to be even more of a nightmare with multiple closures throughout downtown Orlando Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

June 24, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation