Gov. DeSantis holds Tuesday press conference at Orlando Health as Florida reports 3,289 new coronvavirus cases

3,289 new cases and 65 more deaths statewide since yesterday, putting Florida well above 100,000 cases.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis held a press conference on Tuesday afternoon at Orlando Health to discuss the coronavirus pandemic, as the Florida Department of Health reportedDeSantis did not announce any new statewide measures to mitigate the spread of coronavirus in Floridasuch as a statewide mask mandateand defended his phased reopening plan, though he did stress that there will be "no tolerance" for bars and restaurants breaking the rules on capacity limits, and their business licenses would be suspended.Following up on that point, the most incredible verbal moment of the whole press conference came when DeSantis addressed businesses not willing to follow state health guidelines: "It's not worth it to try to go totally beyond these guidelines, they are in place for a reason … If you're not willing to do that, then you're going to get a visit here from, I guess he'll be the grim reaper of business licenses, because there's not going to be any tolerance for it."This was demonstrated locally last night, when UCF area bar Knight's Pub had its license pulled after 13 employees and 28 customers tested positive for COVID-19 and the bar was found to not be enforcing social distancing guidelines. Later on while taking questions from reporters, DeSantis defended not enacting a statewide mandatory mask order by pondering that "you catch more honey with flies than with vinegar," and that he prefers to let local officials shape their own policies that best fit their communities.