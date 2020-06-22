JOIN ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB. BECAUSE NO NEWS IS BAD NEWS.

Monday, June 22, 2020

Video shows angry Florida man trying to fight his way into a Walmart after refusing to wear a face mask

Posted By on Mon, Jun 22, 2020 at 2:20 PM

click to enlarge SCREENSHOT VIA CALICOCO3/TWITTER
  • Screenshot via CaliCoCo3/Twitter

A recent video shows an angry man trying to fight his way into an Orlando Walmart, after employees told him he couldn’t enter without a face mask.

The video, which was posted to Twitter on June 20 by user @CaliCoCo3, shows the unnamed, mask-less man attempting to enter the store and aggressively pushing an employee multiple times, even taking a digger after one attempted shove.

“Bro, you gotta wear a mask,” says someone off camera. After getting shoved again, the Walmart employee says to the man, “I need you out,” while pointing towards the exit. The video ends with the agitated man still fighting his way through the aisles.

A few hours later, another Twitter user asked for a follow-up on the situation, which was obliged with a clip of the man presumably headed towards the exit, and telling the employee he repeatedly shoved to “leave me alone.”

Gossip site TMZ is reporting that the scene occurred at a location in Orlando, where face coverings are now a requirement as of last Saturday.

click to enlarge SCREENSHOT VIA JOHN_KF/TWITTER
  • Screenshot via john_kf/Twitter

This story originally appeared in our sister paper Creative Loafing Tampa Bay.
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

